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Al-Qalam
43
68:43
خاشعة ابصارهم ترهقهم ذلة وقد كانوا يدعون الى السجود وهم سالمون ٤٣
خَـٰشِعَةً أَبْصَـٰرُهُمْ تَرْهَقُهُمْ ذِلَّةٌۭ ۖ وَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ يُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى ٱلسُّجُودِ وَهُمْ سَـٰلِمُونَ ٤٣
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with eyes downcast, totally covered with disgrace. For they were ˹always˺ called to prostrate ˹in the world˺ when they were fully capable ˹but they chose not to˺.
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Tafsir Muyassar
منكسرة أبصارهم لا يرفعونها، تغشاهم ذلة شديدة مِن عذاب الله، وقد كانوا في الدنيا يُدْعَون إلى الصلاة لله وعبادته، وهم أصحَّاء قادرون عليها فلا يسجدون; تعظُّمًا واستكبارًا.