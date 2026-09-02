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Tafsir: Al-Baqarah 2:36
Al-Baqarah
36
2:36
فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
فَأَزَلَّهُمَا ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ عَنْهَا فَأَخْرَجَهُمَا مِمَّا كَانَا فِيهِ ۖ وَقُلْنَا ٱهْبِطُوا۟ بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّۭ ۖ وَلَكُمْ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مُسْتَقَرٌّۭ وَمَتَـٰعٌ إِلَىٰ حِينٍۢ ٣٦
فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ﲷ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ﲸ
عَنۡهَا
ﲹ
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
ﲺ
مِمَّا
ﲻ
كَانَا
ﲼ
فِيهِۖ
ﲽﲾ
وَقُلۡنَا
ﲿ
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
ﳀ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
ﳁ
لِبَعۡضٍ
ﳂ
عَدُوّٞۖ
ﳃﳄ
وَلَكُمۡ
ﳅ
فِي
ﳆ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﳇ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
ﳈ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
ﳉ
إِلَىٰ
ﳊ
حِينٖ
ﳋ
٣٦
ﳌ
But Satan deceived them—leading to their fall from the ˹blissful˺ state they were in,
1
and We said, “Descend from the heavens ˹to the earth˺ as enemies to each other.
2
You will find in the earth a residence and provision for your appointed stay.”
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