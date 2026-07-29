Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
168
2:168
يا ايها الناس كلوا مما في الارض حلالا طيبا ولا تتبعوا خطوات الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ١٦٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ كُلُوا۟ مِمَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ حَلَـٰلًۭا طَيِّبًۭا وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ خُطُوَٰتِ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌ ١٦٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
كُلُواْ
مِمَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
حَلَٰلٗا
طَيِّبٗا
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعُواْ
خُطُوَٰتِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٌ
١٦٨
O humanity! Eat from what is lawful and good on the earth and do not follow Satan’s footsteps. He is truly your sworn enemy.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Medina Torba
Follow
16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:168
Bismillah.
SubhanAllah, when it comes to the commands in the Qur‘an, most of us believe we are aware of them. Pray, fast, pilgrimage — and the likes. But eating from what is lawful and good (healthy) is a direct command from Allah as well. It can be an act of worship if we intend it to be. Don’t ever think you’re wasting time in the necessary and mundane moments of life. Everything can be an act of worship. Be grateful for the food and remember ...
See more
11
2
Kulsum Maniar
Follow
24 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:35, 2:168
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
See more
41
4
Maryam Nazar
Follow
25 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:183-185, 2:168
When we become attached to the taste of junk, we forget the sweetness of what is pure. In the same way, when the heart is constantly fed with distractions and unhealthy habits, it forgets the sweetness of what is pure and good.
Many times we hesitate to taste something that is good, nourishing, and wholesome. But when the stomach is cleansed, and when someone gently encourages us to try something good, that very thing can become our favorite. Li...
See more
12
0
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah