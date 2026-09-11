Al-Baqarah 2:52 ثم عفونا عنكم من بعد ذالك لعلكم تشكرون ٥٢
页 8 · 卷 1
ثُمَّ
عَفَوۡنَا
عَنكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٢
在那件事之後，我恕饶了你们，以便你们感谢。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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