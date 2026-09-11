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Al-Baqarah 2:47 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧

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يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
以色列的後裔啊！你们当铭记我所赐你们的恩典，并铭记我曾使你们超越世人。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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