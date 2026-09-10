Al-Baqarah 2:37 فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧
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فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
مِن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَلِمَٰتٖ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٣٧
然後，阿丹奉到从主降示的几件诫命，主就恕宥了他。主确是至宥的，确是至慈的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَـسِرِينَ
(They said: "Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You forgive us not, and besto…
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن…