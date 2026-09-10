Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨
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كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
你们怎麽不信真主呢？你们原是死的，而他以生命赋予你们，然後使你们死亡，然後使你们复活；然後你们要被召归於他。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ
(How can you disbelieve in Allah)
How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;
وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ
(Yo…
Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب…