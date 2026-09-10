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Al-Baqarah 2:18 صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨

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صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
（他们）是聋的，是哑的，是瞎的，所以他们执迷不悟。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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