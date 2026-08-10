Al-An'am 6:69 وما على الذين يتقون من حسابهم من شيء ولاكن ذكرى لعلهم يتقون ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتَّقُونَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَلَٰكِن
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٦٩
敬畏的人，对于不义者的受清算，毫无关系，但须劝戒（他们），他们或许敬畏。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…