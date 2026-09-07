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Al-Qamar 54:20 تنزع الناس كانهم اعجاز نخل منقعر ٢٠

529 · 27

تَنزِعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
أَعۡجَازُ
نَخۡلٖ
مُّنقَعِرٖ
٢٠
暴风将众人拔起，他们好象被拔出的海枣树干一样。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
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