أَفَتُمَٰرُونَهُۥ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
يَرَىٰ
١٢
难道你们要为他所见的而与他争论吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Trustworthy Angel brought Allah's Revelation to the Trustworthy Messenger
Allah the Exalted states that the Message His servant and Messenger Muhammad ﷺ brought to people was taught to him by,
شَدِيدُ الْقُوَى
(mighty in power), he is Jibril, peace be upon him,
إِنَّهُ لَقَوْلُ رَسُولٍ كَرِيمٍ ذ…
The Trustworthy Angel brought Allah's Revelation to the Trustworthy Messenger
Allah the Exalted states that the Message His servant and Messenger Muha…