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An-Najm 53:12 افتمارونه على ما يرى ١٢

526 · 27

أَفَتُمَٰرُونَهُۥ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
يَرَىٰ
١٢
难道你们要为他所见的而与他争论吗？
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Trustworthy Angel brought Allah's Revelation to the Trustworthy Messenger

Allah the Exalted states that the Message His servant and Messenger Muhammad ﷺ brought to people was taught to him by,

شَدِيدُ الْقُوَى

(mighty in power), he is Jibril, peace be upon him,

إِنَّهُ لَقَوْلُ رَسُولٍ كَرِيمٍ ذ

The Trustworthy Angel brought Allah's Revelation to the Trustworthy Messenger

Allah the Exalted states that the Message His servant and Messenger Muha

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