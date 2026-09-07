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Al-Qasas 28:3 نتلو عليك من نبا موسى وفرعون بالحق لقوم يومنون ٣

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نَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِ
مُوسَىٰ
وَفِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣
我本着真理，为信道的民众而对你叙述穆萨和法老的事迹。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

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Notes placeholders