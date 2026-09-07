يَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ٱلدَّاعِيَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهُۥۖ
وَخَشَعَتِ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَاتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
هَمۡسٗا
١٠٨
在那日，众人将顺从号召者，毫无违拗，一切声音将为至仁主而安静下来，除足音外，你听不见什么声音。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…