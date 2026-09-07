登入
登入
选择语言

Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨

319 · 16

يَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ٱلدَّاعِيَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهُۥۖ
وَخَشَعَتِ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَاتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
هَمۡسٗا
١٠٨
在那日，众人将顺从号召者，毫无违拗，一切声音将为至仁主而安静下来，除足音外，你听不见什么声音。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

更多经注
Notes placeholders