وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
他们为喜爱真主而赈济贫民、孤儿、俘虏。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…