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Tafsir: Yusuf 12:81
Yusuf
81
12:81
ارجعوا الى ابيكم فقولوا يا ابانا ان ابنك سرق وما شهدنا الا بما علمنا وما كنا للغيب حافظين ٨١
ٱرْجِعُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَبِيكُمْ فَقُولُوا۟ يَـٰٓأَبَانَآ إِنَّ ٱبْنَكَ سَرَقَ وَمَا شَهِدْنَآ إِلَّا بِمَا عَلِمْنَا وَمَا كُنَّا لِلْغَيْبِ حَـٰفِظِينَ ٨١
ٱرۡجِعُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِيكُمۡ
فَقُولُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَآ
إِنَّ
ٱبۡنَكَ
سَرَقَ
وَمَا
شَهِدۡنَآ
إِلَّا
بِمَا
عَلِمۡنَا
وَمَا
كُنَّا
لِلۡغَيۡبِ
حَٰفِظِينَ
٨١
Return to your father and say, ‘O our father! Your son committed theft. We testify only to what we know. We could not guard against the unforeseen.
1
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