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Yusuf
79
12:79
قال معاذ الله ان ناخذ الا من وجدنا متاعنا عنده انا اذا لظالمون ٧٩
قَالَ مَعَاذَ ٱللَّهِ أَن نَّأْخُذَ إِلَّا مَن وَجَدْنَا مَتَـٰعَنَا عِندَهُۥٓ إِنَّآ إِذًۭا لَّظَـٰلِمُونَ ٧٩
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَن
نَّأۡخُذَ
إِلَّا
مَن
وَجَدۡنَا
مَتَٰعَنَا
عِندَهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّظَٰلِمُونَ
٧٩
Joseph responded, “Allah forbid that we should take other than the one with whom we found our property. Otherwise, we would surely be unjust.”
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