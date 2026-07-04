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Yusuf
75
12:75
قالوا جزاوه من وجد في رحله فهو جزاوه كذالك نجزي الظالمين ٧٥
قَالُوا۟ جَزَٰٓؤُهُۥ مَن وُجِدَ فِى رَحْلِهِۦ فَهُوَ جَزَٰٓؤُهُۥ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٧٥
قَالُواْ
جَزَٰٓؤُهُۥ
مَن
وُجِدَ
فِي
رَحۡلِهِۦ
فَهُوَ
جَزَٰٓؤُهُۥۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٧٥
Joseph’s brothers responded, “The price will be ˹the enslavement of˺ the one in whose bag the cup is found. That is how we punish the wrongdoers.”
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