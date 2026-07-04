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Yusuf
64
12:64
قال هل امنكم عليه الا كما امنتكم على اخيه من قبل فالله خير حافظا وهو ارحم الراحمين ٦٤
قَالَ هَلْ ءَامَنُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ إِلَّا كَمَآ أَمِنتُكُمْ عَلَىٰٓ أَخِيهِ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ فَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌ حَـٰفِظًۭا ۖ وَهُوَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٦٤
قَالَ
هَلۡ
ءَامَنُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
إِلَّا
كَمَآ
أَمِنتُكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَخِيهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
حَٰفِظٗاۖ
وَهُوَ
أَرۡحَمُ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
٦٤
He responded, “Should I trust you with him as I once trusted you with his brother ˹Joseph˺? But ˹only˺ Allah is the best Protector, and He is the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
J Yousef
Follow
8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 42:6, 12:64, 11:57, 34:21
Posted in
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥafīẓ comes from the root Ḥ-f-ẓ which gives rise to meanings such as to guard and to preserve. When the brothers of the Prophet Yusuf `alayhi as-salam (peace be upon him) asked their father to send with them their youngest brother, Prophet Jacob (as) said: 'He said, ‘Should I entrust you with him except [under coercion] as I entrusted you with his brother before? But God is the best guardian, and He is the most merciful of the merciful.’' (Qur...
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