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Yusuf
62
12:62
وقال لفتيانه اجعلوا بضاعتهم في رحالهم لعلهم يعرفونها اذا انقلبوا الى اهلهم لعلهم يرجعون ٦٢
وَقَالَ لِفِتْيَـٰنِهِ ٱجْعَلُوا۟ بِضَـٰعَتَهُمْ فِى رِحَالِهِمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَعْرِفُونَهَآ إِذَا ٱنقَلَبُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٦٢
وَقَالَ
لِفِتۡيَٰنِهِ
ٱجۡعَلُواْ
بِضَٰعَتَهُمۡ
فِي
رِحَالِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡرِفُونَهَآ
إِذَا
ٱنقَلَبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٢
Joseph ordered his servants to put his brothers’ money back into their saddlebags so that they would find it when they returned to their family and perhaps they would come back.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Saaniya Nerekar
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 12:62
amazing once upon a time he(yusuf as) was a servant and now he has servants.
Indeed Allah is the one who gives greatness to whom He wills and takes it away from whom He wills.
here Yusuf as does ihsaaan(good deed),
He is returning the money to his brothers , this shows how we should be generous to our own families and our own relatives.
We must be grateful to Allah and keep on doing ihsaan(good deeds) .
and the best of you are the best to the...
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