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Yusuf
21
12:21
وقال الذي اشتراه من مصر لامراته اكرمي مثواه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وكذالك مكنا ليوسف في الارض ولنعلمه من تاويل الاحاديث والله غالب على امره ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٢١
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِى ٱشْتَرَىٰهُ مِن مِّصْرَ لِٱمْرَأَتِهِۦٓ أَكْرِمِى مَثْوَىٰهُ عَسَىٰٓ أَن يَنفَعَنَآ أَوْ نَتَّخِذَهُۥ وَلَدًۭا ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَلِنُعَلِّمَهُۥ مِن تَأْوِيلِ ٱلْأَحَادِيثِ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَىٰٓ أَمْرِهِۦ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٢١
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱشۡتَرَىٰهُ
مِن
مِّصۡرَ
لِٱمۡرَأَتِهِۦٓ
أَكۡرِمِي
مَثۡوَىٰهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
مَكَّنَّا
لِيُوسُفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلِنُعَلِّمَهُۥ
مِن
تَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحَادِيثِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَالِبٌ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢١
The man from Egypt
1
who bought him said to his wife, “Take good care of him, perhaps he may be useful to us or we may adopt him as a son.” This is how We established Joseph in the land, so that We might teach him the interpretation of dreams. Allah’s Will always prevails, but most people do not know.
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