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Yusuf
15
12:15
فلما ذهبوا به واجمعوا ان يجعلوه في غيابت الجب واوحينا اليه لتنبينهم بامرهم هاذا وهم لا يشعرون ١٥
فَلَمَّا ذَهَبُوا۟ بِهِۦ وَأَجْمَعُوٓا۟ أَن يَجْعَلُوهُ فِى غَيَـٰبَتِ ٱلْجُبِّ ۚ وَأَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَيْهِ لَتُنَبِّئَنَّهُم بِأَمْرِهِمْ هَـٰذَا وَهُمْ لَا يَشْعُرُونَ ١٥
فَلَمَّا
ذَهَبُواْ
بِهِۦ
وَأَجۡمَعُوٓاْ
أَن
يَجۡعَلُوهُ
فِي
غَيَٰبَتِ
ٱلۡجُبِّۚ
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِ
لَتُنَبِّئَنَّهُم
بِأَمۡرِهِمۡ
هَٰذَا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١٥
And so, when they took him away and decided to throw him into the bottom of the well, We inspired him: “˹One day˺ you will remind them of this deed of theirs while they are unaware ˹of who you are˺.”
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