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Al-Fatihah
3
1:3
الرحمان الرحيم ٣
ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٣
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
٣
Đấng Độ Lượng, Đấng Khoan Dung
Tafsirs
Các lớp
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Suy ngẫm
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Atiq Hussain
Theo
2 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:3
This verse reminds me that no matter how difficult a period of life may feel, Allah's mercy is always greater than my struggles. There are moments when progress feels slow, plans fall apart, or the weight of responsibilities becomes overwhelming, especially recently, yet this verse brings me back to hope. Allah SWT introduces Himself here through His compassion and mercy, teaching us that we should never despair of His help. Every new day is an o...
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7
2
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Theo
12 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:3
When you call upon Allah as Ar-Rahman Ar-Raheem, are you truly allowing your heart to believe that His mercy is greater than your sins, your past, and your pain?
For myself, the more I learned about Islam and Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala, the more meaningful this Ayah was for me. At first, I was afraid I wouldn't be accepted because of my past. I grew up Christian, but as I got older, I considered myself an atheist for almost a decade. I made man...
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26
5
Jasmina Ahmed
Theo
16 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:3
When I reflect on ٱلرَّحْمَٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ being repeated again after Bismillah, it feels like Allah is gently reminding us not to forget His mercy so quickly. It reminds me that no matter how heavy life feels or how lost I sometimes feel within it, I am still living inside the mercy of my Rabb.
So often we only recognise His mercy in the things that make us happy, the blessings we asked for, the ease we hoped for, the doors that open exactly wh...
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7
2
Mominah Bhutta
Theo
21 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:3
This surah begins with “Lord of all worlds”. A phrase so vast that the mind can barely contain it. All worlds… seen and unseen, known and unknown. The scale of it stretches beyond imagination. Yet, immediately after declaring such absolute power and sovereignty, the next words do not emphasize dominance or distance. Instead, they speak of mercy.
He described himself as the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.
It is striking , the One who needs...
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3
0
DrHaleema Anwar
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Surah 39 và Ayah 1:3, 39:53
In surah Az-Zumar, Allah addresses the human beings who have not just done wrong but have 'transgressed' against themselves.
What amazes me is the way He calls these people. He says, ' يَٰعِبَادِىَ - My slaves'. Just this word- يَٰعِبَادِىَ melts my heart. This word is full of love, care and compassion. After doing wrong, people or society and sometime we disown ourselves or runaway. But this ayah show that no matter how badly I mess up, Allah ...
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35
4
Muhammad Abdulhakeem
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:3
Whenever we are deeply impressed by the greatness of something we try to express our feelings by using superlatives. If the use of one superlative does not do full justice to our feelings, we tend to re-emphasize the extraordinary excellence of the object of our admiration by adding a second superlative of nearly equivalent meaning. * This would seem to explain the use of the word Rahim following Rahman. The form of the word Rahman connotes inten...
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6
2
Noorr Sahar
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 26:9, 67:14, 1:3
recall that one fellow in school who used to ask same thing over and over again. The teacher used to say,' Ask me over 1000 times and I will clear your confusion' but there was limit for her being tolerant with that one.
Sometimes she would get harsh,sometime she would say the class time is going to end and etc etc and eventually she would say someone else from the class to help that guy.
Our Master is so compassionate , so patient with us, so ...
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7
0
Mustafa Ertürk
Theo
6 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:3-4
Mercy Before accountability
A Psychological Lesson in Al-Fātiḥah
Psychologists Angela Legg and Kate Sweeny found that the order of good and bad news can affect how people respond.
When people receive good news last, they may feel better emotionally. But they often feel less motivated to act.
But when the bad news comes last, something changes.
They become more alert.
More serious.
More ready to move.
What makes this powerful is that a simila...
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11
1
ekaterina myachina
Theo
9 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:1-7
Tracing My Way Through Prayer
Notes from the Way In…
A few moments I found myself holding onto—small points along the way, maybe, for anyone else still finding their first steps on it.
There seems to be a gentle way of entering prayer—not through effort or urgency, not through trying to feel everything at once, but through something quieter, almost like learning how to arrive.
It begins even before standing.
In the stillness of wuḍū’, where w...
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10
4
ekaterina myachina
Theo
13 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 1:1-7
The Beginning That Contains Everything
Entering Surah الفاتحة (al-Fātiḥah — The Opening)
There is something almost disarming about beginnings.
They rarely announce their weight.
They don’t tell you, this is where everything starts.
And yet, when I first began reading the Qur’an,
it was not its length that unsettled me —
but its opening.
Surah الفاتحة *(al-Fātiḥah) did not feel like an introduction.
It felt… complete.
Like stepping into a room...
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9
2
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