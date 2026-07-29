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Al-Baqarah
57
2:57
وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْمَنَّ وَٱلسَّلْوَىٰ ۖ كُلُوا۟ مِن طَيِّبَـٰتِ مَا رَزَقْنَـٰكُمْ ۖ وَمَا ظَلَمُونَا وَلَـٰكِن كَانُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ٥٧
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
Và TA đã dùng mây che mát cho các ngươi, ban xuống cho các ngươi Mann (loại thức uống giống như mật ong) và chim cút, và (TA phán): “Các ngươi hãy ăn thực phẩm tốt lành mà TA đã ban cấp cho các ngươi.” Thật ra họ chẳng hề gây hại được TA mà ngược lại họ đã tự làm hại chính bản thân họ.
Tafsirs
Các lớp
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Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Mufti Moinul Abu Hamza
Theo
5 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:57
The reality behind Manna
I recall discussing in my Tafsir class the ayaat in Surah al-Baqara about Manna and Salwa. My Tafsir of choice is Al-Qurtubi's Al-Jami' li-Ahkam al-Qur'an. These two ayaat are one of greatest insights into the mentality of internalised self hate and inferiority and ingratitude of the Israelite. The words they utter to Musa (as) at this time of perfect provision is like lightening that strikes the heart of the Muslim toda...
Xem tiếp
13
0
tareq abed
Theo
8 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:61, 2:57
Compare his attitude with the companions of Rasool Allah saw who would travel in the desert heat for battles , eating leaves of trees when they run out of food, and would sometimes chew the date seed all die to satisfy their hunger and with that never complained or asked the Prophet SAW to ask Allah swt to send down blessings from the sky.
6
0
ekaterina myachina
Theo
12 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:57-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
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12
0
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