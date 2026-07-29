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Al-Baqarah
10
2:10
في قلوبهم مرض فزادهم الله مرضا ولهم عذاب اليم بما كانوا يكذبون ١٠
فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ فَزَادَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مَرَضًۭا ۖ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَكْذِبُونَ ١٠
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
فَزَادَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
مَرَضٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمُۢ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَكۡذِبُونَ
١٠
Trong trái tim của họ mang căn bệnh (dối trá) nên Allah làm cho căn bệnh đó của họ thêm trầm trọng, và rồi đây họ sẽ phải chịu một sự trừng phạt đau đớn về những gì họ đã lừa dối.
Tafsirs
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Suy ngẫm
Câu trả lời
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Suy ngẫm
Những suy nghĩ này là quan điểm cá nhân (đã được duyệt về chất lượng) và không mang tính chính thống.
Warisha Wajid
Theo
6 tuần trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:10
In this ayah, what I learned was two things: one, that whatever we choose, either good or bad, Allah will make it so bad will get bad and good will get good. Second, by reading the story of our prophet (pbuh), I realized how much he loved us, his ummah, to the point he prayed the funeral of the hypocrite and said, "If I knew that by asking (Allah to forgive Ibn Salul) more than seventy times that He would forgive him, then I would do that." It is...
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5
2
محمد اشراق
Theo
2 năm trước
·
Tham chiếu
Ayah 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
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18
0
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