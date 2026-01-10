إِنِّي أَعُوذُ بِالرَّ‌حْمَـٰنِ مِنكَ seek refuge of the Rahman (All-Merciful), against you." (19:18) Some reports have it that when Sayyidna Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) heard these words he retreated a little in reverence of Allah's name.

إِن كُنتَ تَقِيًّا

"If you are God-fearing." - 19:18.

These are the words which a helpless person would utter to a cruel oppressor begging him that if he is a believer then he should desist from tormenting him. The intention is that Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) entreated Sayyidna Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) who stood before her in the guise of a man, that he should fear Allah and abstain from evil deeds. In short, the expressionإِن كُنتَ تَقِيًّا (if you are God-fearing - 19:18) is not a precondition for seeking the protection of Allah but a condition to make her prayer more effective and inducing. Some other commentators have said that this expression is used for emphasis, meaning that even if you fear Allah I seek His protection; and if the position is otherwise then I shall seek Allah's refuge with added vehemence. (Mazhari)