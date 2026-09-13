Said in verse 96 is: فَلَمَّا أَن جَاءَ الْبَشِير that is, ` when this man with the good news reached Canaan' and put the shirt of Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) over the face of his father, his eyesight returned and he became a sighted man. The man who came with the good news was Yahuda, the same brother of Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) who had brought his shirt from Egypt. The last sentence of the verse is: قَالَ أَلَمْ أَقُل لَّكُمْ إِنِّي أَعْلَمُ مِنَ اللَّـهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ (He [ Ya` qub ] said, 'Did I not tell you that I know from Allah what you do not know?' - 96) - that Yusuf is alive and we shall meet again.