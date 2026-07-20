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يس
73
36:73
ولهم فيها منافع ومشارب افلا يشكرون ٧٣
وَلَهُمْ فِيهَا مَنَـٰفِعُ وَمَشَارِبُ ۖ أَفَلَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٧٣
وَلَهُمْ
فِیْهَا
مَنَافِعُ
وَمَشَارِبُ ؕ
اَفَلَا
یَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
اور ان کے لیے ان میں بہت سی منفعتیں اور پینے کی جگہیں ہیں۔ تو کیا یہ لوگ شکر نہیں کرتے !
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
sharifa alamri
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 73:36
What a better way for living, this verse teaches us to stop being on autopilot in life and start showing Gratitude.
As you go on your day, be grateful for the small things around you.
3
1
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
فالو
29 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 71:36-73
It was a Sunday morning.
My mother had bought a chicken and asked me to slaughter it, as I usually do.
But this time, it felt different.
As I was slaughtering it and watching the blood flow, a thought crossed my mind: what if it were me in its place? Being slaughtered, then cooked and eaten.
At that moment, I realized the immensity of this blessing.
I was reminded of a passage from the Qur’an:
“Do they not see that We have created for them, fro...
مزید دیکھیں
12
4
Hammad Fahim
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:36-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
مزید دیکھیں
12
3
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