فَتَنَازَعُوا أَمْرَهُم بَيْنَهُمْ (then, they disputed among themselves in their matter - 20:62), وَأَسَرُّوا النَّجْوَىٰ (and kept their talk secret - 20:62). Ultimately their unanimous decision was to proceed with the contest because, in their opinion, Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) and Sayyidna Harun (علیہ السلام) were both magicians who wished to drive away the Pharaoh and his men from Egypt by their magic and to eradicate their ideal way of life. This decision of theirs is mentioned in verse 63 in the following words: