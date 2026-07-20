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سبإ
13
34:13
يعملون له ما يشاء من محاريب وتماثيل وجفان كالجواب وقدور راسيات اعملوا ال داوود شكرا وقليل من عبادي الشكور ١٣
يَعْمَلُونَ لَهُۥ مَا يَشَآءُ مِن مَّحَـٰرِيبَ وَتَمَـٰثِيلَ وَجِفَانٍۢ كَٱلْجَوَابِ وَقُدُورٍۢ رَّاسِيَـٰتٍ ۚ ٱعْمَلُوٓا۟ ءَالَ دَاوُۥدَ شُكْرًۭا ۚ وَقَلِيلٌۭ مِّنْ عِبَادِىَ ٱلشَّكُورُ ١٣
یَعْمَلُوْنَ
لَهٗ
مَا
یَشَآءُ
مِنْ
مَّحَارِیْبَ
وَتَمَاثِیْلَ
وَجِفَانٍ
كَالْجَوَابِ
وَقُدُوْرٍ
رّٰسِیٰتٍ ؕ
اِعْمَلُوْۤا
اٰلَ
دَاوٗدَ
شُكْرًا ؕ
وَقَلِیْلٌ
مِّنْ
عِبَادِیَ
الشَّكُوْرُ
۟
وہ بناتے تھے اس کے لیے جو وہ چاہتا تھا بڑی بڑی عمارتیں اور مجسمے اور تالابوں کی مانند بڑے بڑے لگن اور بڑی بڑی دیگیں جو ایک جگہ مستقل پڑی رہتی تھیں اے دائود ؑ کے گھر والو ! عمل کرو شکر ادا کرتے ہوئے } اور (واقعہ یہ ہے کہ) میرے بندوں میں شکر کرنے والے کم ہی ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
hafeez saba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34، 152:2
انسان کے پاس جو کچھ بھی ہے، وہ یہ سوچتا ہے کہ کیا وہ واقعی اس کا حق دار ہے؟ کیا یہ سب کچھ اس کی محنت اور کوشش کا نتیجہ ہے، یا یہ اللہ کی طرف سے ایک تحفہ ہے؟ صحت، زندگی، اولاد، گھر، دوست، ماحول، علم اور مہارتیں سب اللہ کی عطا کردہ نعمتیں ہیں۔ اور یہ سوال اٹھتا ہے کہ کیا ہم ان کی واقعی قدر کر رہے ہیں؟
دوسری جانب، ہم یہ بھی سوچ سکتے ہیں کہ دنیا میں کتنے لوگ ایسے ہیں جو ان نعمتوں سے محروم ہیں اور ان کے لیے جدو جہد کر رہے ہیں۔ کوئی اپنی صحت کی واپس...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Huma Malik
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34
باسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
قرآن پڑھتے ہوئے میں اس آیۃ پر پہونچی تو کئی دن پہلے دیکھی ہوئی ایک clip یاد آئی جو دل کو چھو گئی تھی۔ خطیب کی وہ بات میں ادھر share کر رہی ہوں شاید کسی اور کے لئے بھی فائیدہ مند ہو:
اللہ تبارک وتعالیٰ قرآن میں فرماتے ہیں۔۔ایک بہت چھوٹی جماعت ہے لوگوں کی جو باقیوں سے الگ ہے۔جانتے ہیں وہ کون لوگ ہیں؟
وَقَلِيْلٌ مِنْ عِبَادِيَ الشَّكُوْر
چند ہی میرے بندے ہیں جو شکرگزار ہیں۔۔۔
یہ وہ لوگ ہیں جو ہاتھ اٹھاتے ہیں تو فوراً اپنے ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
52 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34، 7:14
'... Work gratefully, O family of Dawud! Only a few of My servants are truly grateful.' (34:13)
That verse has an important and a powerful message for all of us. But, here, I will just briefly touch on three reflections that came to my mind in relation to that verse:
1- Our work and other routine activities aren't necessarily acts of worship such as prayer and fasting, of course. However, I think that they can become so (or at least we can ge...
مزید دیکھیں
17
5
Beenish Ameen
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34
I was feeling restless today. I tried finding relief in the mundane—house chores, painting—but nothing settled my heart. Something was missing. That’s when I turned to the Quran, and this verse spoke directly to my soul.
Just one part of it stood out:
'Work… in gratitude.'
And it made me pause.
How is my attitude when I’m working?
Yes, I am grateful…
But do I still complain sometimes?
Yes, that happens too.
Do I give my work my full attention...
مزید دیکھیں
19
7
Khalisa M.
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:92-7، 55:51، 13:34
My grandma took pictures often,
Usually on a disposable camera. The kind you had to buy film for and take to Walgreens (a convenience store, for my international friends) to get developed and printed.
Some pictures turned out blurry. Some were blank.
Others were just… bad.
But they got printed anyway.
Because back then, we didn’t edit our memories.
We let them be.
Even the imperfect ones told the story of that day. So we kept them.
I want to ...
مزید دیکھیں
16
2
Khalisa M.
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34
Saying 'Alhamdulillah' is easy.
But how do you show it?
Showing is better than telling.
We often think of gratitude as a feeling—something we experience when good things happen.
But I like to think of it as a verb because in Islam, shukr is more than a verbal acknowledgement of blessings.
It’s an action, a state of being, a way of life.
A form of worship.
Many people keep a gratitude log, and while there’s nothing wrong with writing down ...
مزید دیکھیں
17
7
Khaleda Begum
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34
Work gratefully
Allah said, Only˺ a few of My servants are ˹truly˺ grateful.
We are not grateful at work because of our love for worldly better, if I have a bicycle, I want a car, if I have a car, I want a Mercedes car, if I have a Mercedes , I want my personal jet………
Allah said, 'and they are truly extreme in their love of ˹worldly˺ gains.'100:8. 'Hubbil khairi la shaded'…
Gratitude at work is the act of focusing your attention and your energ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Luqman
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34
This Reflection is nothing but a Reminder to all of us to be Thankful to Allah SWT for all the Blessings and Gifts he has bestowed upon us, even a trial that he may inflict upon us for our benefit. Sometimes we look at bad events as wrong but what if it made your life better even say for example a rich man who is enjoying the Dunya meets a Car Crash, he gets saved and later becomes a more Practicing Muslim, this is a very simple example.
One th...
مزید دیکھیں
3
2
Somaia Saie
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34
Very important to stop here at the wording of this beautiful verse 'only’ a few of My 'servants' not, few of people are truly grateful, it’s few of Allah’s very own servants are truly grateful, may Allah make us among those who are exceptional few of the very own special Allah’s servants.
6
0
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:34، 66:39، 147:4، 7:14
A secular (but is it?) take on the benefits of
#Gratitude
:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/17/opinion/sunday/thanksgiving-gratitude-thanks.html
The author (a friend of a friend) makes some interesting points:
- Gratitude challenges our negativity bias.
- There are numerous health benefits to gratitude
He also includes strategies for staying grateful (how can we islamicize them?):
1. Thank the obscure: remember the hidden hands that contribute...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
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