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لقمان
31
31:31
الم تر ان الفلك تجري في البحر بنعمت الله ليريكم من اياته ان في ذالك لايات لكل صبار شكور ٣١
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱلْفُلْكَ تَجْرِى فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ بِنِعْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ لِيُرِيَكُم مِّنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّكُلِّ صَبَّارٍۢ شَكُورٍۢ ٣١
اَلَمْ
تَرَ
اَنَّ
الْفُلْكَ
تَجْرِیْ
فِی
الْبَحْرِ
بِنِعْمَتِ
اللّٰهِ
لِیُرِیَكُمْ
مِّنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّكُلِّ
صَبَّارٍ
شَكُوْرٍ
۟
کیا تم دیکھتے نہیں کہ کشتیاں چلتی ہیں سمندر میں اللہ کی نعمتوں کو لے کرتا کہ وہ دکھائے تمہیں اپنی نشانیوں میں سے یقیناً اس میں نشانیاں ہیں ہر اس شخص کے لیے جو صبر اور شکر کرنے والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Afsah Iqbal
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31
اس آیت کے حوالے میں نے اپنی استاذہ کا لیکچر سنا اور انہوں نے اس آیت کے حوالے سے تین implications اپنے لیکچر میں بتائیں۔ میں یہاں شیئر کررہی ہوں۔ اور ان implications سے کچھ باتیں مجھے سمجھ آئی ہیں وہ بھی شیئر کررہی ہوں۔
پہلی implication:
کشتیاں بہت کم ڈوبتی ہیں زیادہ تر کشتیاں اپنا سفر مکمل کرکے سمندر کے ایک کنارے سے دوسرے کنارے پر پہنچ جاتی۔ یہی چیز انسان کی زندگی میں مشکلات اور stability کے حوالے سے ہے۔ اس دنیا کی مشکلات سمندر کی طرح ہیں اور ہ...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Ilham Amin
فالو
49 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31
The waves that beckon through time
Once again I find myself on the ocean. It beckons me from time to time. A silent call beneath the waves that crush. I am at peace amidst the chaotic dance of the water that floats the boat. It is a strange feeling, surrounded by the vastness of uncertainty and the possibility of sudden violence yet shrouded in peace. This ocean is both as deep in magnitude as it is deep in wisdom. And it reminds me of my ancest...
مزید دیکھیں
13
1
Maryam Nazar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31
To get beautiful pictures of our life,our lens should be clear.To get sharp images,we should hold the camera without shaking.When our mind is agitated,it will be difficult to capture the MOMENT before it is gone.
Being impatient and ungrateful will make our lives miserable.Lets always remember that everything is from Allah and everything is to him,and whatever befalls from Allah is khair.
Lets always try to keep the lens of our hea...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Sirotum Daud
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31-32، 41:36-44، 35:36-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
S Rahman
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31-32، 22:10، 29:31
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
3
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