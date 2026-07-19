سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الروم
54
30:54
۞ الله الذي خلقكم من ضعف ثم جعل من بعد ضعف قوة ثم جعل من بعد قوة ضعفا وشيبة يخلق ما يشاء وهو العليم القدير ٥٤
۞ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُم مِّن ضَعْفٍۢ ثُمَّ جَعَلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ ضَعْفٍۢ قُوَّةًۭ ثُمَّ جَعَلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ قُوَّةٍۢ ضَعْفًۭا وَشَيْبَةًۭ ۚ يَخْلُقُ مَا يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْقَدِيرُ ٥٤
اَللّٰهُ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَكُمْ
مِّنْ
ضُؔعْفٍ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
ضُؔعْفٍ
قُوَّةً
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
قُوَّةٍ
ضُؔعْفًا
وَّشَیْبَةً ؕ
یَخْلُقُ
مَا
یَشَآءُ ۚ
وَهُوَ
الْعَلِیْمُ
الْقَدِیْرُ
۟
اللہ ہی ہے جس نے تمہیں پیدا کیا کمزوری سے پھر اس نے طاقت عطاکی کمزوری کے بعد پھر طاقت کے بعد کمزوری اور بڑھاپا طاری کردیا وہ پیدا کرتا ہے جو چاہتا ہے اور وہ سب کچھ جاننے والا بہت قدرت والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Kulsum Maniar
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 54:30
Quick reflection:
#weakness
#crying
#need
Allah ﷻ reminds us often about our weakness. The time when we were nothing but a baby, tiny and incapable of doing anything except crying. It makes me wonder... why were we made this way?
Every animal in the animal kingdom has at least some capabilities and strengths even when they are newly born. Foals can stand upright. Baby fish can swim and search for their own food. Not many crea...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
Marjan
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 54:30
In Surah Ar-Rum, Ayah 54, Allah describes the trajectory of our lives through a lens of fluctuating strength:
"Allah is He Who created you in weakness, then gave you strength after weakness, then after strength gave you weakness and grey hair..."
When reflecting on this, it becomes clear that our lives are divinely divided into three distinct stages: childhood, adulthood, and the elderly years.
1. Childhood: in our first third, we are defined b...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 54:30
Bismillah
Scared of old age?
Now a days old age homes are popping up.We are hearing many cases of Alzheimer’s and some are scared too. May Allah keep us all in afiya Āmēn
If we are habitually in the habit of reciting morning and evening duas or duas after salah then we are seeking Allah’s protection from senile old age . سبحان الله
There is always a solution in our Deen even before we anticipate the problem. That's why we need to stick to ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
3
Mohannad Hakeem
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 54:30
Day 21, Answer 21,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
(Question was posted here:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23640#comments
)
We are Weak!
Sorry if this statement hurts our ego!
Sorry if this goes against whatever motivational quote we may have read in a self-help industry,
Sorry if this shakes our self-confidence (Hint: in Islam we are taught to honor ourselves, but only have confidence and trust in Allah! so there is nothing in ourselves to be con...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت