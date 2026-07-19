سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الروم
21
30:21
ومن اياته ان خلق لكم من انفسكم ازواجا لتسكنوا اليها وجعل بينكم مودة ورحمة ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يتفكرون ٢١
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُم مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا لِّتَسْكُنُوٓا۟ إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُم مَّوَدَّةًۭ وَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ ٢١
وَمِنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖۤ
اَنْ
خَلَقَ
لَكُمْ
مِّنْ
اَنْفُسِكُمْ
اَزْوَاجًا
لِّتَسْكُنُوْۤا
اِلَیْهَا
وَجَعَلَ
بَیْنَكُمْ
مَّوَدَّةً
وَّرَحْمَةً ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّقَوْمٍ
یَّتَفَكَّرُوْنَ
۟
اور اس کی نشانیوں میں سے ہے کہ اس نے پیدا کیے تمہارے لیے تمہاری نوع میں سے جوڑے تاکہ تم ان سے سکون حاصل کرو اور اس نے تمہارے مابین محبت اور رحمت پیدا کردی یقیناً اس میں نشانیاں ہیں ان لوگوں کے لیے جو غور و فکر کریں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30
آج میں نے Quran.com پر ایک لرننگ پروگرام جوائن کیا۔
عنوان تھا: "Created in Pairs: Mercy and Forgiveness in Marriage"۔
Day 1: The Sacred Foundation of Marriage میں ایک سوال تھا:
"What might change if you approached every challenge as an opportunity to earn His pleasure together?"
یہ سوال محض ایک ریفلیکشن نہیں تھا۔
یہ ایک وقفہ تھا۔
ایک ایسا لمحہ جس نے مجھے آگے بڑھنے نہیں دیا، بلکہ سورۃ الروم، آیت 21 پر لا بٹھایا۔
اور وہاں بیٹھ کر میں نے خود کو د...
مزید دیکھیں
6
1
Maryam Tahir
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30
پچھلے ہفتے میرا نمازِ جمعہ کی ادائیگی کے لئے مسجد جانا ہوا۔ ابھی خطبہ شروع ہونے میں کچھ وقت تھا. خطیب نے وقت کا فائدہ اٹھاتے ہوئے کچھ وعظ کیا۔ ان کا موضوع تھا 'خوشگوار ازدواجی زندگی' ۔
'مرد کو اپنا گھر آباد رکھنے کیلئے بہت سی چیزیں نظر انداز کرنی چاہئیں، اسے خندہ پیشانی سے پیش آنا چاہیے' ۔
ارے، یہ کہا خطیب نے؟
'اس کی مردانگی کا تقاضا ہے کہ وہ بیوی کی کوتاہیوں سے درگزر کرے' ۔
کیا؟
یہ خطیب صاحب کس دنیا کی بات کر رہے ہیں؟ یہاں تو ایسا نہی...
مزید دیکھیں
5
5
Suleiman Hani
فالو
20 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30
Tranquility Is Built, Not Assumed
Allah describes marriage with words deeper than attraction: tranquility and mercy, which means a home is not secured by chemistry alone, but by character and repair. If you want sakinah, build it through gentle speech, loyalty, apology, and forgiveness, because mercy is not weakness, it is the strength that keeps love from becoming a battlefield.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://yo...
مزید دیکھیں
33
1
Tahira Fatima
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30
Today, I joined a learning plan on Quran.com titled “Created in Pairs: Mercy and Forgiveness in Marriage.”
https://quran.com/ur/learning-plans/created-in-pairs
On Day 1 (The Sacred Foundation of Marriage), a question paused me:
“What might change if you approached every challenge as an opportunity to earn His pleasure together?”
It wasn’t just a reflection question—it was a moment of pause.
A pause that brought me to Surah Ar-Rum, ayah 21, and ...
مزید دیکھیں
15
3
Temur Khujametov
فالو
48 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30
This ayah provides profound insight, and one of my elders explained it to me in a meaningful way. When two people get married, they often start with strong love for one another. However, we know that love can fade over time. What remains is mercy (rahim). My uncle emphasized that it’s crucial to focus on a person’s foundational qualities for a successful marriage, rather than just their physical beauty, as that will inevitably change.
11
2
Razia Zahra
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
My eldest son who is twelve, was talking about the genocide in Gaza. He seemed very upset at those responsible for the loss of innocent lives. Rather, like a lot of us he felt despondent. So, I said to him not to lose hope and I advised him where I felt change begins first and foremost and I remembered the following Hadith:
Jabir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessi...
مزید دیکھیں
17
2
Kaynat Sarwar
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:30، 1:96
The purpose of marriage in the quran is written as 'litaskunu ilayha', so you can find peace in each other.
The time when the prophet SAW recieved the first revelation in cave Hira, he was extremely overwhelmed and scared, his heart was pounding, and he was fearful for himself. The experience was too much.
He came home to khadija RA and told her to cover him up, and he expressed his fears to her.
Her response to him, is a literal manifestation...
مزید دیکھیں
7
1
Salihu Abba
فالو
7 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:30-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
مزید دیکھیں
8
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت