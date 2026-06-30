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الفاتحة
7
1:7
صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
صِرَاطَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اَنْعَمْتَ
عَلَیْهِمْ ۙ۬ۦ
غَیْرِ
الْمَغْضُوْبِ
عَلَیْهِمْ
وَلَا
الضَّآلِّیْنَ
۟۠
راہ ان لوگوں کی جن پر تیرا انعام ہوا جو نہ تو مغضوب ہوئے اور نہ گمراہ۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Jasmina Ahmed
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 7:1
When I was younger, this verse was explained to me in a very simple way. It was translated as: “not of those who incurred Your anger i.e the Jews nor of those who went astray i.e the Christians.” At that age, the verse felt like it was speaking about other people, other communities, other histories.
But as I grew older and returned to the verse again and again, I realized that the verse was not pointing outward nearly as much as it was pointing ...
مزید دیکھیں
22
4
Psychologist Alviera Malik
فالو
19 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 7:1
In order to avoid earning divine anger or going astray, it is vital to seek knowledge first about the ones who earned the anger of Allah and those who went astray because this cannot be done without knowing:
what earns the wrath of Allah,
who earned it in the past?
What were their traits, qualities, attributes, deeds and actions that we need to avoid?
What were their personality, mindset, thought process, intentions and desires like?
It requ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
R. Ebied
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 156:7، 7:14، 107:21، 1:31-3، 10:31، 7:1، 6:39
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
Huda Khwaja
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 7:1
It's never been so important to be particularly requesting guidance AWAY from the path of those both earning His displeasure and those who go astray. Those are two separate categories of disbelief that, in surah Fatihah, we are imploring protection from. The first, displeasure of Allah, is sort of a textbook understanding of what it means to be a disbeliever. In this category, we're actively sinning and calling people to sin, especially major s...
مزید دیکھیں
24
2
ekaterina myachina
فالو
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:1-7
Tracing My Way Through Prayer
Notes from the Way In…
A few moments I found myself holding onto—small points along the way, maybe, for anyone else still finding their first steps on it.
There seems to be a gentle way of entering prayer—not through effort or urgency, not through trying to feel everything at once, but through something quieter, almost like learning how to arrive.
It begins even before standing.
In the stillness of wuḍū’, where w...
مزید دیکھیں
10
4
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت