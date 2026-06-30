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الفاتحة
5
1:5
اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥
إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥
اِیَّاكَ
نَعْبُدُ
وَاِیَّاكَ
نَسْتَعِیْنُ
۟ؕ
ہم صرف تیری ہی بندگی کرتے ہیں اور کرتے رہیں گے اور ہم صرف تجھ ہی سے مدد چاہتے ہیں اور چاہتے رہیں گے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Arshi Binte Sarfaraz
فالو
2 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:1
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
Recently i watched a documentary on Brain as it is always a fascinating subject for me as well as a part of my study. I was amazed how this 1.5kg approx organ in our body is not just extremely significant part of us but it defines who we are "the self". How this mysterious organ perform complex operations so brilliantly with such a fine design that make us different from other creatures. The different parts of our brain c...
مزید دیکھیں
23
11
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:1
When you say: “You alone we worship, and You alone we ask for help,” what attachments, fears, or unhealthy dependencies might Allah be inviting you to gently loosen your grip on?
Over time, I have gotten significantly better at not worrying about the approval or disapproval of others. It used to be something that ruled my life. All I ever cared for was the validation from others. Now that I have been guided to Islam, the approval and validatio...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
Jasmina Ahmed
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:1
Reflecting on إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ often makes me question the sincerity of my own heart. It is easy to say that we worship Allah alone but sometimes our desires take a place we don’t realise they have taken. We convince ourselves that the things we long for are for the sake of Allah but when they do not come to us, our hearts become restless and disappointed. In those moments, this verse gently confronts me with an uncomfortable truth: was my heart...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
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