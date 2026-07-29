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البقرة
61
2:61
واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نصبر على طعام واحد فادع لنا ربك يخرج لنا مما تنبت الارض من بقلها وقثايها وفومها وعدسها وبصلها قال اتستبدلون الذي هو ادنى بالذي هو خير اهبطوا مصرا فان لكم ما سالتم وضربت عليهم الذلة والمسكنة وباءوا بغضب من الله ذالك بانهم كانوا يكفرون بايات الله ويقتلون النبيين بغير الحق ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٦١
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نَّصْبِرَ عَلَىٰ طَعَامٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ فَٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُخْرِجْ لَنَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مِنۢ بَقْلِهَا وَقِثَّآئِهَا وَفُومِهَا وَعَدَسِهَا وَبَصَلِهَا ۖ قَالَ أَتَسْتَبْدِلُونَ ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ ۚ ٱهْبِطُوا۟ مِصْرًۭا فَإِنَّ لَكُم مَّا سَأَلْتُمْ ۗ وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ ٱلذِّلَّةُ وَٱلْمَسْكَنَةُ وَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍۢ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ يَكْفُرُونَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ بِغَيْرِ ٱلْحَقِّ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوا۟ وَّكَانُوا۟ يَعْتَدُونَ ٦١
وَاِذْ
قُلْتُمْ
یٰمُوْسٰی
لَنْ
نَّصْبِرَ
عَلٰی
طَعَامٍ
وَّاحِدٍ
فَادْعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
یُخْرِجْ
لَنَا
مِمَّا
تُنْۢبِتُ
الْاَرْضُ
مِنْ
بَقْلِهَا
وَقِثَّآىِٕهَا
وَفُوْمِهَا
وَعَدَسِهَا
وَبَصَلِهَا ؕ
قَالَ
اَتَسْتَبْدِلُوْنَ
الَّذِیْ
هُوَ
اَدْنٰی
بِالَّذِیْ
هُوَ
خَیْرٌ ؕ
اِهْبِطُوْا
مِصْرًا
فَاِنَّ
لَكُمْ
مَّا
سَاَلْتُمْ ؕ
وَضُرِبَتْ
عَلَیْهِمُ
الذِّلَّةُ
وَالْمَسْكَنَةُ ۗ
وَبَآءُوْ
بِغَضَبٍ
مِّنَ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
بِاَنَّهُمْ
كَانُوْا
یَكْفُرُوْنَ
بِاٰیٰتِ
اللّٰهِ
وَیَقْتُلُوْنَ
النَّبِیّٖنَ
بِغَیْرِ
الْحَقِّ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
بِمَا
عَصَوْا
وَّكَانُوْا
یَعْتَدُوْنَ
۟۠
اور یاد کرو جب کہ تم نے کہا تھا اے موسیٰ ! ہم ایک ہی کھانے پر صبر نہیں کرسکتے تو ذرا اپنے رب سے ہمارے لیے دعا کرو کہ نکالے ہمارے لیے اس سے کہ جو زمین اگاتی ہے اس کی ترکاریاں اور ککڑیاں اور لہسن اور مسور اور پیاز۔ حضرت موسیٰ ؑ نے فرمایا کیا : تم وہ شے لینا چاہتے ہو جو کم تر ہے اس کے بدلے میں جو بہتر ہے ؟ اترو کسی شہر میں تو تم کو مل جائے گا جو کچھ تم مانگتے ہو۔ اور ان پر ذلتّ و خواری اور محتاجی و کم ہمتی تھوپ دی گئی۔ اور وہ اللہ کا غضب لے کر لوٹے۔ یہ اس لیے ہوا کہ وہ اللہ کی آیات کا انکار کرتے رہے اور اللہ کے نبیوں کو ناحق قتل کرتے رہے۔ اور یہ اس لیے ہوا کہ وہ نافرمان تھے اور حد سے تجاوز کرتے تھے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Faryal Riaz
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
مجھے کبھی یہ بات سمجھ نہیں آئی تھی کہ مختلف طرح کا کھانا چاہنے میں تو کوئی بری بات نہیں، بندہ واقعی ایک ہی قسم کا کھانا کھا کر تھک جاتاہے۔
لیکن مجھے اس آیت کا مطلب اپنی زندگی کے ایک مرحلے سے سمجھ آیا۔ تقریبا تین سال قبل میں ایک کمپنی میں انٹرنشپ کیلئے گئی اور وہ چار ماہ کی تھی۔ میرے ساتھ میری دو ہم جماعت بھی تھیں لیکن انھوں نے وہ کمپنی کچھ وجوہات سے جوائن نہیں کی۔ لیکن دوسری یونیورسٹی سے دو لڑکیاں تھیں خیر وہ بھی ایک ماہ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Basit Minhas
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2
بسم اللہ، والصلاة والسلام علی رسول اللہ، أما بعد:
اس آیت کی تفسیر پڑھتے ہوئے ابن عاشور رحمہ اللہ کا بہت پیارا قول میرے سامنے آیا جو یہاں شیئر کر رہا ہوں۔ بنی اسرائیل پر ان کی بےشمار نعمتوں کی ناشکری کرنے کے نتیجے میں جو ذلت اور مسکنت تھوپ دی گئی، اس کی وجہ بیان کرتے ہوئے ابن عاشور لکھتے ہیں:
لِأنَّهم لَمْ يَشْكُرُوا النِّعْمَةَ فَإنَّ شُكْرَ النِّعْمَةِ هو إظْهارُ آثارِها المَقْصُودَةِ مِنها كَإظْهارِ النَّصْرِ لِلْحَقِّ بِنِعْمَةِ الشَّجاعَة...
مزید دیکھیں
24
7
Ilham Amin
فالو
17 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2، 187:2
#RamadanTaughtMe
that we eat to worship.
"...˹You may˺ eat and drink until you see the light of dawn breaking the darkness of night, then complete the fast until nightfall..."
I have learnt many lessons over the years from Ramadan, but one lesson that stood out to me this year was the purpose of food. Ramadan was structured in a perfect way to aid worship. We begin our first meal of the day at Suhur, and that provides nourishment for the entir...
مزید دیکھیں
22
0
Nuzhath Fatima
فالو
22 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
"This line in the ayah, 'ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ,' really struck a chord with me. It highlights how we often prioritize the immediate, fleeting benefits over what's truly better in the long run. We might choose a lucrative job over pursuing Quranic studies.
ٱلَّذِى هُوَ أَدْنَىٰ بِٱلَّذِى هُوَ خَيْرٌ or opt for extravagant weddings instead of simple, Sunnah-compliant celebrations. ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Ahmad Hayat
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2
When you start letting go of faith. Even the food from Heaven loses its taste and pleasure. Prophet Musa (A.S) feels frustration when he sees his people asking for earthly vegetables over man-o-salwa...
11
0
Khansa Chemnad
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2
Bani Israel is complaining for not having variety in food - foods that came from the heavens. They were ungrateful in so many ways, The verses prior to this Allah is listing out the favours he gave them. but inspite of so many favours - big and small, they were truly ungrateful.
While I was reading these verses, I wondered how many times have we sat down to look at all the favours Allah has given us, yet most times we choose to look at what we d...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
Umar Shariff
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2، 64:29
Life of this world is insignificant but still, you prefer it over the significant, permanent life of Aakhirah.
Let's not forget you laughed at your forefathers when they have preferred garlic, onion, lentils over the heavenly food.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نَّصْبِرَ عَلَىٰ طَعَامٍ وَٰحِدٍ فَٱدْعُ لَنَا رَبَّكَ يُخْرِجْ لَنَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مِنۢ بَقْلِهَا وَقِثَّآئِهَا وَفُومِهَا وَعَدَسِهَا وَبَصَلِهَا ۖ قَالَ أَتَسْتَبْدِل...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2
'A sense of entitlement is based on a person's belief that they deserve privileges or recognition for things that they did not earn. In simple terms, people with a sense of entitlement believe that the world owes them something in exchange for nothing.'
When I read the ayah noted below, the word 'entitlement' came to mind. It almost sounds like someone asking another person to place a take-out order for them at restaurant. As though the friend i...
مزید دیکھیں
26
6
Noorr Sahar
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2، 31:7، 24:69
We live in a world where food is abused as drugs.
Yesterday my mother was telling me that diabetic people can't eat many things such as rice,potatoes,juices, desserts etc.
I'm struggling these days on my irregular eating habit. I'm a food lover. It seems like putting a stone on my heart..
Eating beyond our need leads us to laziness in general and in salah. Furthermore, it is a poison for heart.
Urwah' reported :Aisha (May Allah be Pleased...
مزید دیکھیں
11
3
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:2، 57:2
Compare his attitude with the companions of Rasool Allah saw who would travel in the desert heat for battles , eating leaves of trees when they run out of food, and would sometimes chew the date seed all die to satisfy their hunger and with that never complained or asked the Prophet SAW to ask Allah swt to send down blessings from the sky.
6
0
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