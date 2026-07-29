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البقرة
59
2:59
فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ قَوْلًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى قِيلَ لَهُمْ فَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ رِجْزًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَفْسُقُونَ ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
قَوْلًا
غَیْرَ
الَّذِیْ
قِیْلَ
لَهُمْ
فَاَنْزَلْنَا
عَلَی
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
رِجْزًا
مِّنَ
السَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُوْا
یَفْسُقُوْنَ
۟۠
پھر بدل ڈالا ظالموں نے بات کو خلاف اس کے جو ان سے کہہ دی گئی تھی پھر ہم نے اتارا ظلم کرنے والوں پر ایک بڑا عذاب آسمان سے بسبب اس نافرمانی کے جو انہوں نے کی۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 57:2-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:2-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
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