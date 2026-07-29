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البقرة
37
2:37
فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧
فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ ءَادَمُ مِن رَّبِّهِۦ كَلِمَـٰتٍۢ فَتَابَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٣٧
فَتَلَقّٰۤی
اٰدَمُ
مِنْ
رَّبِّهٖ
كَلِمٰتٍ
فَتَابَ
عَلَیْهِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
هُوَ
التَّوَّابُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟
پھر سیکھ لیے آدم نے اپنے رب سے چند کلمات تو اللہ نے اس کی توبہ قبول کرلی۔ یقیناً وہی تو ہے توبہ کا بہت قبول کرنے والا بہت رحم فرمانے والا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
یہ آیت۔
سب آیتوں میں یہ مجھے سب سے زیادہ لگی۔
آدم سے غلطی ہوئی۔ جنت چھوٹی۔ زمین پر آنا پڑا۔
وہ لمحہ سوچو ،کیسا لگا ہوگا؟
شرمندگی۔ پچھتاوا۔ خود سے نفرت شاید۔
اور اللہ کے پاس واپس کیسے جائیں، الفاظ بھی نہیں تھے۔
تو اللہ نے کیا کیا؟
فَتَلَقّٰٓى اٰدَمُ مِنْ رَّبِّهٖ كَلِمٰتٍ
خود الفاظ دیے۔
خود بتایا، میرے پاس یوں آؤ۔ یہ کہو۔ بس آ جاؤ۔
اللہ نے راستہ بند نہیں کیا بلکہ خود ہاتھ بڑھایا۔
فَتَابَ عَلَيْهِ
توبہ قبول ہو گئی۔
اتنی بڑی غلطی، جنت کا معاملہ۔ ا...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
Tahira Fatima
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:42، 37:2، 23:7
رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَاسِرِينَ (الاعراف:23)
اے ہمارے رب! ہم نے اپنے نفسوں پر ظلم کیا، اگر تو ہماری مغفرت نہ کرے گا، اور ہم پر رحم نہ کرے گا تو یقیناً ہم نقصان پانے والوں میں سے ہو جائیں گے۔
یہ دعا میری سب سے پسندیدہ دعاؤں میں سے ایک ہے۔
اللہ سبحانہ و تعالی جو ہماری شہ رگ سے بھی زیادہ قریب ہے حضرت آدم و حوا علیھما السلام کی پکار کا جواب یوں دیتا ہے:
فَتَابَ عَلَیۡہِ ؕ اِنَّہٗ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
4
Julie Aoulad-Ali
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
Allah, out of His infinite love and mercy, not only wants me to repent but puts the words of du'a into my heart and mind to help me to do it. I'm going to commit sins - Allah created us in the knowledge that we would do that so I should never despair with any sin I commit because as long as I truly repent Allah has promised to forgive me - but that doesn't mean I should become complacent. I should strive constantly to do the right thing and be ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
Arief Ardiansyah
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
When I read this verse, it feels something to me.
It is not only that Allah accepts Adam’s repentance. Adam did not even know how to repent until Allah taught him the words. That part stays with me, because there are moments when I feel guilty or distant, yet I do not even know what to say.
And still, At-Tawwab did not leave Adam to figure it out alone. He guided him first.
That makes it personal. When I feel the urge to say “Astaghfirullah,” ...
مزید دیکھیں
23
2
ekaterina myachina
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 152:2، 37:2، 282:2، 5:2، 2:2، 286:2، 126:2، 6:1
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
مزید دیکھیں
33
10
Omar Suleiman
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
Talking to Allah سبحانه وتعالى in a very personal way.
فتلقى آدم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه إنه هو التواب الرحيم
So Adam عليه السلام, seeking his Lord, being inspired with some words to come back to Allah سبحانه وتعالى
إنه هو التواب الرحيم That Allah عز وجل accepts Adam عليه السلام as He turns to him in that very personal way.
The same names are used later on with Ibrahim عليه السلام: إنك أنت التواب الرحيم, that verily you are the acceptor of re...
مزید دیکھیں
40
5
Imtiaz Mohammed
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
Its human nature to commit sin. Allah knows we can be wrong doers. However Allah taught man how to repent and seek forgiveness. Part of the reason He created us is for us to worship Him and to seek his forgiveness so He can forgive us.
7
1
Nadia L
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 54:2، 37:2
I remember hearing once that when Allah uses a similar phrasing in a surah, especially in a long one like Al-Baqarah, He is trying to draw our attention to something. For the longest time I would read these two ayahs, specifically the last part- 'Surely He is the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful' and think to myself what could be the connection between these two? The Children of Israel (Bani Israel) made a grave mistake-shirk but Adam (as) d...
مزید دیکھیں
28
4
Umar Shariff
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
When Adam (alayhisalam) left Paradise, he came down with the provision (word from Allah) - Repentance
So, consume your provision as much till you are here, for it can take you back Home.
5
2
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:2
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Sinners who return to Allah , run to the Quran and often times begin reciting the Quran from the beginning.
Isn't it amazing how Allah is talking to that Muslim, who sinned and now opened the Quran on the first day of ramadhan that He is All forgiving , The Most Merciful.
Allah mentions a few times that He is هو التواب الرحيم
Just like Adam our father, who was taught these words by Allah. Allah teaches these names of His to Adam's children....
مزید دیکھیں
10
0
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