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البقرة
29
2:29
هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ جَمِيعًۭا ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰٓ إِلَى ٱلسَّمَآءِ فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ سَبْعَ سَمَـٰوَٰتٍۢ ۚ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٩
هُوَ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَ
لَكُمْ
مَّا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
جَمِیْعًا ۗ
ثُمَّ
اسْتَوٰۤی
اِلَی
السَّمَآءِ
فَسَوّٰىهُنَّ
سَبْعَ
سَمٰوٰتٍ ؕ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
عَلِیْمٌ
۟۠
وہی ہے جس نے پیدا کیا تمہارے لیے جو کچھ بھی زمین میں ہے۔ پھر وہ متوجہّ ہوا آسمانوں کی طرف اور انہیں ٹھیک ٹھیک سات آسمانوں کی شکل میں بنا دیا۔ اور وہ ہرچیز کا علم رکھنے والا ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
لَكُمْ
تمہارے لیے۔
زمین میں جو کچھ ہے سب تمہارے لیے بنایا۔
پہاڑ، سمندر، درخت، معدنیات، ہوا سب۔
کسی اور کے لیے نہیں، تمہارے لیے۔
پھر آسمانوں کی طرف متوجہ ہوا اور سات آسمان بنائے۔
سات۔
ہم ایک کا بھی کنارہ نہیں دیکھ سکے۔
وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ عَلِيْمٌ
اور وہ ہر چیز جانتا ہے۔
زمین کا بھی، آسمان کا بھی اور میرے دل کا بھی۔
یہ آخری جملہ سب سے زیادہ لگا۔
اتنی بڑی کائنات بنانے والا، وہی میرے اندر کی چھوٹی چھوٹی باتیں بھی جانتا ہے۔
یہ ڈر بھی ہے۔ سکون بھی...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Samia Mubarak
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
Sometimes we base our own worth on how we view our self from our very limited angle. We deem ourself basic or even insignificant, and often unworthy of finding beauty. Yet if you step outside your home, perhaps right in front of an ordinary yard, you will find beauty in His creation. Who are the flowers to be so boldly beautiful? Who are the birds to be so high and captivating? Who is the sun to be so undeniably breathtaking as it sets?
It’s the...
مزید دیکھیں
38
6
Zeba Firdous
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
Al Kaliq, the creator, has created something beyond our understanding and imagination. This world, and everything in it.
Building a house requires a builder and baking a bread requires a maker which are both essential.
Similarly, the heavens, earth, sea, moon, and sun require a Creator.
Looking up, we notice that the sky is empty, with no pillars. There are no imperfections or flaws.
Everything is perfectly balanced and assigned to specific ...
مزید دیکھیں
15
1
Maliha Khan
فالو
32 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
As the ayah states that Allah is the All-knowing, I, thereby, must not overthink and get anxious over small things in life and plans that did not go as my wish, as Allah is the best planner, He does everything for our own good, even though we might not realize it at times.
17
3
Jenna Pifher
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
The connection to biology in Islam fascinates me. I remember studying biology in my undergraduate degree, and at the time I was not muslim and I was heavily questioning my current belief system (Christianity). The way that all life was created for a purpose to help the survival of the ecosystem, and the complexity of the human anatomy and physiology, made me stronger in my belief that there was a God. Alhamdulillah, years later, I became a Muslim...
مزید دیکھیں
14
2
hina ._.
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
Allah created everything for you, so you could see and find Him through the signs, but if you make the world your main focus then you are making it your centre of life, your ilaah.
As comes in Hadith,
Anas bin Malik narrated that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:
'Whoever makes the Hereafter his goal, Allah makes his heart rich, and organizes his affairs, and the world comes to him whether it wants to or not. And whoever makes the world his goa...
مزید دیکھیں
16
3
Dania Hijazi
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
This ayah truly amazes me. To think that Allah created everything on this earth for us. From the tiniest of insects, the mosquito, to the large grand mountains. All of Allahs creation is perfect and grand and Allah tells us it was all for us. How can we not thank Allah for the variety of fruits, meat, colors, plants, gardens and sights that he places on this Earth just for us? How can we not appreciate the beauty of His Creation? The various seas...
مزید دیکھیں
5
2
Syed Hassan
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 29:2
Reflections on 2:29
Allah (swt) created many things to serve the human being, but he created the human being to serve Him. The most amazing part is that He is الغني (The one who has no need, the sublimely rich whose treasures are inexhaustible) whereas we are الفقراء (the ones in utter dependance and need). Therefore, serving Him is optimizing ourselves and benefiting ourselves, because the prophet (saw) taught us that if all of humanity was as ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
ekaterina myachina
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:2-29
From Life to Return
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:28-29) through the Hadith
After showing where different paths lead,
the Qur’an now turns to something even more direct —
something closer than any example.
It no longer points to signs AROUND you.
It points to YOU.
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَاتًا فَأَحْيَاكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ
“How can you disbelieve in Allah when you were lifeless and...
مزید دیکھیں
10
2
Ibiyemi Munirat Dosunmu
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:2-29
At a time I was never in existence but the world was and so were some other people before me. ThenI was conceived, I was birthed and I'm here at this moment. One day I'll cease to be here in this world and one day I'll be resurrected again.
I go to bed every night, not aware or I'm control of what happens when my eyes are closed in deep sleep. I have no idea what's going on around me either. When I wake up, it's not by my power or might either b...
مزید دیکھیں
13
2
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