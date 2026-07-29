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البقرة
25
2:25
وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ أَنَّ لَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ ۖ كُلَّمَا رُزِقُوا۟ مِنْهَا مِن ثَمَرَةٍۢ رِّزْقًۭا ۙ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا ٱلَّذِى رُزِقْنَا مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَأُتُوا۟ بِهِۦ مُتَشَـٰبِهًۭا ۖ وَلَهُمْ فِيهَآ أَزْوَٰجٌۭ مُّطَهَّرَةٌۭ ۖ وَهُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٥
وَبَشِّرِ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَعَمِلُوا
الصّٰلِحٰتِ
اَنَّ
لَهُمْ
جَنّٰتٍ
تَجْرِیْ
مِنْ
تَحْتِهَا
الْاَنْهٰرُ ؕ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُوْا
مِنْهَا
مِنْ
ثَمَرَةٍ
رِّزْقًا ۙ
قَالُوْا
هٰذَا
الَّذِیْ
رُزِقْنَا
مِنْ
قَبْلُ ۙ
وَاُتُوْا
بِهٖ
مُتَشَابِهًا ؕ
وَلَهُمْ
فِیْهَاۤ
اَزْوَاجٌ
مُّطَهَّرَةٌ ۙۗ
وَّهُمْ
فِیْهَا
خٰلِدُوْنَ
۟
اور بشارت دے دیجیے (اے نبی ﷺ !) ان لوگوں کو جو ایمان لائے اور جنہوں نے نیک عمل کیے کہ ان کے لیے ایسے باغات ہیں جن کے نیچے ندیاں بہتی ہوں گی۔ جب بھی انہیں دیا جائے گا وہاں کا کوئی پھل رزق کے طور پر (یعنی کھانے کے لیے) وہ کہیں گے یہ تو وہی ہے جو ہمیں پہلے بھی ملتا تھا اور دیے جائیں گے ان کو پھل ایک صورت کے۔ اور ان کے لیے اس (جنت) میں نہایت پاکباز بیویاں ہوں گی۔ اور وہ اس میں رہیں گے ہمیشہ ہمیشہ۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
آگ کے ذکر کے فوری بعد جنت۔
اللہ ڈراتا بھی ہے، امید بھی دیتا ہے۔ ساتھ ساتھ۔
بَشِّرِ
خوشخبری دو۔
اللہ نے نبی کو کہا،میری طرف سے انہیں خوشخبری دو۔
یعنی اللہ خود چاہتا ہے کہ اس کے بندے خوش ہوں۔
شرط کیا ہے؟ دو چیزیں، ایمان اور نیک عمل۔ دونوں ساتھ۔
پھر جنت کا حال بتایا
پھل ملے گا، پہچانا لگے گا، لیکن ذائقہ ہر بار نیا۔ سکون بھی، تازگی بھی۔
پاکیزہ ساتھی، دنیا میں ہر رشتے میں کوئی نہ کوئی تکلیف ہے۔ وہاں نہیں ہوگی۔
"خٰلِدُوْنَ" ہمیشہ۔
دنیا کی سب سے بڑی ت...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Bint e Javed
فالو
49 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
آیت کے پہلے اس حصے پر غور کرتے ہیں کہ ان کو ازواج مطہرہ ملیں گے. ازواج مطہرہ کا لفظ لغوی طور پر ساتھی یا جوڑے کے لیے آتا ہے۔ زیادہ تر مفسرین نے اسے مردوں کے لیے بیویوں کے طور پر لیا ہے، لیکن ہم یہ بھی دیکھتے ہیں کہ جنت کی زندگی میں ہر شخص کے لیے کامل اور پاکیزہ ساتھی ہوگا۔
یعنی وہاں تمام لوگوں کے جو جنتی ہوں گے ان کا جوڑا ہوگا ان کا ساتھی ہوگا یہ صرف مردوں کے بارے میں نہیں ہے بلکہ تمام جنتیوں کے بارے میں ہے ۔ دیکھا جائے تو زندگی کے کسی نہ کسی مقا...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
Suhail Ray Abdullah
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:18، 25:2
I love the reminder in the Quran when Allah says “believe and do good” it is found in many Surahs through out the Quran. (Al Kahf 18:2) “give good news to the believers-who do good” ….
Another Surah is at (Al Baqarah 2:25) “Give good news ‘O Prophet’ to those who believe and do good that they will have Gardens under which rivers flow.”
It reminds us that ‘belief alone’ is not enough to please Allah & make it to Jannah.
We are reminded tha...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:55، 20:29، 25:2، 64:55، 136:3، 48:55
I have been extremely blessed to be able to travel. My latest trails have included cities in Italy and Spain. I saw UNESCO world heritage cathedrals and museums; and also the magnificent palace and the enchanting gardens of Al Hambra.
The majestic cathedrals in Florence and their detailed frescoes is an awesome sight to behold. Whilst the cool gardens full of green foliage provided a gorgeous landscape for the Moorish-inspired palaces and water ...
مزید دیکھیں
15
4
Ilham Amin
فالو
40 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
We've all probably heard about the fruits of Jannah and how each bite is better than the previous one. Just imagining it is exciting. But what if I told you that you can experience this feeling in this world? A taste better than the previous one. You are probably wondering how. It's simple, really. The Quran. It is literally manna from heaven. And every bite you taste from it is not only exciting and unique, but it only gets better and better eve...
مزید دیکھیں
28
3
Maryam Akodu
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
In the name of Allāh, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
this verse is proof that just being a good person isn't enough to guarantee you paradise in the Hereafter. I've had conversations with people who think that just by being a good person with a 'pure' heart is what is most important. but this verse is telling us you have to believe first, then follow it with righteous deeds.
if truly your heart is 'pure', you'd be drawn towards the...
مزید دیکھیں
6
4
Nour Sharabash
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
I used to think that when this ayah mentioned being provided fruits that the people of Jannah were familiar with, that they were referring to fruits and foods they had in dunya, and that they were given similar but different and better foods next to them in Jannah. Then it dawned on me upon reading this the other day that what this is really saying (I believe, Allah knows best) is that every time the people of Jannah are served a fruit or food it...
مزید دیکھیں
5
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
'Nothing lasts forever' a popular statement we hear almost all the time in the Dunya. It could be said when reffering to hardships,titles,positions, relationships, wealth and the list goes on. In very extreme situations we see people scrambling to acquire and acquire,hoard and hoard everything they can lay their hands on..Funny isn't it especially when they know deep down that these things won't last forever.
It is statements of truth like thi...
مزید دیکھیں
5
1
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
Subhan allah
I remember hearing the story of Adam A.S for the very first time from my mother الله يرحمها at the age before I even started school. She told it to me as a bed time story. I still remember how fascinated I was about hearing about jannah, where Adam A.S lived and roamed about freely.
So much so that till this day every mention of Adam or Jannah in the Quran takes me back to that moment when I first heard it.
Isn’t it amazing how A...
مزید دیکھیں
30
3
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:2
The spouses are referred to as purified however it does not specify purified from what? This is to indicate purity in all aspects such as physically purified from sweat, fecal matter, and other human physiological negatives, emotionally purified from negative emotional states like anger , hostility , depression , sadness and morally purified from negative character like jelousy, arrogance , animosity. So leaving it without restriction gives us mu...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
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