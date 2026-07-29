سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
23
2:23
وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍۢ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَىٰ عَبْدِنَا فَأْتُوا۟ بِسُورَةٍۢ مِّن مِّثْلِهِۦ وَٱدْعُوا۟ شُهَدَآءَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٢٣
وَاِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
فِیْ
رَیْبٍ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلْنَا
عَلٰی
عَبْدِنَا
فَاْتُوْا
بِسُوْرَةٍ
مِّنْ
مِّثْلِهٖ ۪
وَادْعُوْا
شُهَدَآءَكُمْ
مِّنْ
دُوْنِ
اللّٰهِ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
صٰدِقِیْنَ
۟
اور اگر تم واقعتا شک میں ہو اس کلام کے بارے میں جو ہم نے اتارا اپنے بندے پر (کہ یہ ہمارا نازل کردہ ہے یا نہیں) تو لے آؤ ایک ہی سورت اس جیسی۔ اور بلا لو اپنے سارے مددگاروں کو اللہ کے سوا اگر تم سچے ہو۔ ّ
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2
یہ چیلنج ہے۔
اگر شک ہے تو ایک سورت بنا کے لاؤ۔ اپنے سارے مددگار بلا لو۔ اگر سچے ہو تو کرو۔
چودہ سو سال گزر گئے۔
پوری دنیا کے ادیب، شاعر، فلسفی، سائنسدان، کوئی نہ کر سکا۔
ایک سورت نہیں۔ ایک آیت نہیں۔
یہ معجزہ ہے۔ خاموش، مستقل، ہر زمانے میں موجود معجزہ۔
لیکن میں نے سوچا، میں قرآن کو کیا سمجھ کر پڑھتی ہوں؟
کیا کبھی رکی ہوں اور سوچا کہ یہ کتاب اصل میں کیا ہے؟
انسان نے space تک پہنچنے کی طاقت بنا لی۔ AI بنا لی۔ لیکن قرآن جیسا ایک صفحہ نہیں لکھ سکا۔
یہ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
Huda aaa
فالو
40 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2
بسم اللہ الرحمٰن الرحیم
السلام علیکم ورحمتہ اللہ وبرکاتہ
کبھی کبھی ایک عام سا دن زندگی میں اک بڑا سبق دے جاتا ہے
ایسے ہی کچھ دن پہلے تکیے بھرنے کا اتفاق ہوا
میں نے ایک بزرگ خاتون کی مدد کرنے کے لیے تکیے میں روئی بھرنی شروع کی میں نے پہلے تو یہ کام کبھی کیا نہیں تھا اس لیے ان کو بڑے غور سے دیکھ دیکھ کر روئی ڈالنے لگی
جب ان کا اور میرا تکیہ مکمل ہو گئے تو انہوں نے اپنی بوڑهی آنکھوں میں چمک لاکر تکیوں کی طرف اشارہ کرتے ہوئے کہابیٹا اپنے اور میرے تکی...
مزید دیکھیں
11
6
Hammad Fahim
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 191:3، 3:67، 23:2
You will find no discrepancy in what the Compassionate One creates, so look again and check for yourself: can you spot any cracks?
All of Allah's creation is underpinned by His rahma. The atmosphere, living creatures the planets in their precise orbits operate by His rahma and wisdom. Nothing exists randomly; everything is sustained with perfect decree and design.
So look again and check for yourself: can you spot any cracks?
This verse calls...
مزید دیکھیں
22
5
Soulfull Mental Healfh
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2
The following points make replicating the Quran impossible:
It is not a man-made book to begin with it is the word of God
Many intelligent people existed in the past and many intelligent people exist now and yet none have been able to match the knowledge base and accuracy of the Quran (if only intelligence was the criteria - whilst Allah challenges whoever wants to take help from every other source Jinn and mankind except Himself)
The eloquenc...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
Wafia noor
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2، 13:55
Aslam o alaikum
Notice how the scent from a rose never fades away even if you pluck them or keep them in books for years, but human created rose scented perfumes fade away so easily after a day or 2.
That's the difference in Allah's creation and mankind's things that we make from knowledge given by Allah. Allah's creation is perfect and long-lasting just like the scent of a rose, but mankind's creation is inspiration from nature one way or the o...
مزید دیکھیں
27
3
Salihu Abba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 88:17، 82:17، 23:2
What Does Allah’s Challenge to Bring Forth a Similitude of the Qur’an Mean?
In Qur’anic verses such as 2:23 and 17:88, Allah challenges humanity and jinn to produce a text comparable to the Qur’an. This challenge has sparked attempts throughout history, yet none have succeeded. The question arises: How do we measure success in meeting this challenge? What is the metric?
The Need for Metrics
Since the Qur’anic challenge was issued, many have tri...
مزید دیکھیں
14
7
Syeda Bokhari
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2
It's a challenge to produce a similar surah.
There's definitely NO alternative to the Quran. Often we turn to the motivational speakers and inspirational material to get some guidelines. But they are No alternatives to the Quran. It's a message to us. Seek guidance and inspiration through Quran or through sources that essentially flow from it. How can anyone tell us what to do when Allah being our Creator has already revealed to us the paths. O...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Syed Hassan
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2
Reflections on 2:23 - Specifically on the word Surah:
* The word Surah occurs a few times in the Qur`an but this is its first occurrence. Dr. Bassam Saeh indicates that although the 7th century Arab was familiar with this word, it had never been used in the context of text put together in some type of cohesion, a chapter. The Arab would have recognized this term to be a cognate of سُور which meant a high city wall, or سُورة which meant lofty, el...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Hana Alasry
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:45، 23:2، 38:10، 49:28-57
Other places in the Quran (in surat Baqara and Yunus), the quraysh, a people that prided themselves on mastery of language and poetry, are challenged to bring scripture. It's a rhetorical challenge because obviously, scripture is only from Allah. They could never produce the likes of it. The awe even the idolators had at the Quran is easily understood by their propaganda campaign: they begin by calling the Prophet (saw) a poet, but realize the wo...
مزید دیکھیں
8
1
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 34:52، 23:2، 13:11، 38:10، 88:17
Why did Quraish torture and expel their own children, sacrifice their men's lives in battle against the Muslims, and spend countless amounts of money fighting the Muslims when all they had to do was gather their poetic skills in coming up with a few verses like the Quran, even as small as surah al Kawthar. Why did history not record even a single attempt from Quraish? Wouldn't it have been easier for them to do that than wear themselves out in fi...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت