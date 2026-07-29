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البقرة
200
2:200
فاذا قضيتم مناسككم فاذكروا الله كذكركم اباءكم او اشد ذكرا فمن الناس من يقول ربنا اتنا في الدنيا وما له في الاخرة من خلاق ٢٠٠
فَإِذَا قَضَيْتُم مَّنَـٰسِكَكُمْ فَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ كَذِكْرِكُمْ ءَابَآءَكُمْ أَوْ أَشَدَّ ذِكْرًۭا ۗ فَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَمَا لَهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِنْ خَلَـٰقٍۢ ٢٠٠
فَاِذَا
قَضَیْتُمْ
مَّنَاسِكَكُمْ
فَاذْكُرُوا
اللّٰهَ
كَذِكْرِكُمْ
اٰبَآءَكُمْ
اَوْ
اَشَدَّ
ذِكْرًا ؕ
فَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّقُوْلُ
رَبَّنَاۤ
اٰتِنَا
فِی
الدُّنْیَا
وَمَا
لَهٗ
فِی
الْاٰخِرَةِ
مِنْ
خَلَاقٍ
۟
اور جب تم اپنے مناسک حج ادا کر چکو تو اب اللہ کا ذکر کرو جیسے کہ تم اپنے آباء و اَجداد کا ذکر کرتے رہے ہو بلکہ اس سے بھی زیادہ شدومد کے ساتھ اللہ کا ذکر کرو لوگوں میں سے وہ بھی ہیں جو یہی کہتے رہتے ہیں کہ اے ہمارے ربّ ! ہمیں دنیا ہی میں دے دے اور ایسے لوگوں کے لیے آخرت میں کوئی حصہ نہیں ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 200:2-201
"رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا" (البقرۃ: 200)
"رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الْآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً" (البقرۃ: 201)
آج میں ان دعاؤں پر دوبارہ رکی اور عجیب سا احساس دل میں ابھرا۔ دونوں دعائیں ایک ہی مقام پر موجود ہیں، دونوں میں اللہ سے مانگنا ہے، دونوں میں انسان اپنا ہاتھ پھیلا رہا ہے لیکن " حَسَنَۃ" کا فرق ہے۔ اور اسی فرق نے مجھے اندر تک جھنجھوڑا۔
پہلی دعا کے الفاظ ہیں: "رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا"۔
میں نے ان الفاظ کو دیکھا اور...
مزید دیکھیں
8
2
Mohannad Hakeem
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:23-3، 14:20، 200:2، 103:4
When you are done with your prayer: Mention Allah in abundance! [4:103]
When you are done with Hajj rituals: Mention Allah like you repeatedly mention and honor your forefathers, and even more! [2:200]
If you have khushu' (humility) in your prayer, you will automatically abstain from vain and useless talk! [23:2-3]
ya Musa! Establish the prayer for the sole purpose of remembering Me! [20:14]
The commands of Allah are meant to increase the quant...
مزید دیکھیں
27
2
Sardor Karim
فالو
22 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 200:2-201
Allah teaches us that whenever we pray and make dua, we should NEVER forget to ask Allah for rewards both in dunya and in the hereafter. We are so concerned about our worldly affairs that we rarely think about the Hereafter. Even something as simple as asking Allah for granting Jannah, under which rivers flow, can be a great and simple way to start!!!
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الاٌّخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ
...
مزید دیکھیں
13
1
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 110:18، 200:2-201، 78:22، 204:2-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
ماريا مرزوقي
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 200:2-201، 77:28
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 6: 'Do not forget your share of the worldly life' (28:77)
This reminds me of another ayah actually, from Surah Al-Baqarah: 200-201 where there are some who ask only of this world and has no share of the akhirah, while there are those who ask for the goodness from this world and the akhirah.
And this ayah from Al Qasas seems to expand on 2:201 that we are to prioritise the reward of the akhirah without forgetting our worldly s...
مزید دیکھیں
6
6
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