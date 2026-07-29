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البقرة
191
2:191
واقتلوهم حيث ثقفتموهم واخرجوهم من حيث اخرجوكم والفتنة اشد من القتل ولا تقاتلوهم عند المسجد الحرام حتى يقاتلوكم فيه فان قاتلوكم فاقتلوهم كذالك جزاء الكافرين ١٩١
وَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُقَـٰتِلُوهُمْ عِندَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ حَتَّىٰ يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ فِيهِ ۖ فَإِن قَـٰتَلُوكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩١
وَاقْتُلُوْهُمْ
حَیْثُ
ثَقِفْتُمُوْهُمْ
وَاَخْرِجُوْهُمْ
مِّنْ
حَیْثُ
اَخْرَجُوْكُمْ
وَالْفِتْنَةُ
اَشَدُّ
مِنَ
الْقَتْلِ ۚ
وَلَا
تُقٰتِلُوْهُمْ
عِنْدَ
الْمَسْجِدِ
الْحَرَامِ
حَتّٰی
یُقٰتِلُوْكُمْ
فِیْهِ ۚ
فَاِنْ
قٰتَلُوْكُمْ
فَاقْتُلُوْهُمْ ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
اور انہیں قتل کرو جہاں کہیں بھی انہیں پاؤ اور نکالو ان کو وہاں سے جہاں سے انہوں نے تم کو نکالا ہے اور فتنہ قتل سے بھی بڑھ کر ہے ہاں مسجد حرام کے پاس (جسے امن کی جگہ بنا دیا گیا ہے) ان سے جنگ مت کرو جب تک وہ تم سے اس میں جنگ نہ چھیڑیں یہی بدلہ ہے کافروں کا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Razia Zahra
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 191:2
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If any ideology finds killing a victory then it is flawed. If the ideology believes killing in self-defence and to stop persecution then it is just and intends to preserve its existence.
The Quraysh were not killed because of their ideology but because they were killing the Muslims.
When a wrong is a wrong we must condemn the wrong. May Allah make us people who stand for truth a...
مزید دیکھیں
19
3
Adil Saiyed
فالو
3 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:5، 191:2، 217:2
وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ - Surah Baqarah - Says that Fitnah (i.e. to put to test, opression, torment, torture, trial, persecution etc.) is greater than Killing.
And Surah Maidah says, that, - Whoever takes a life is like if they killed all of humanity.
Now on this simple match we can easily draw conclusion that spreading fitna is heavy thing and we should be watchful on our daily interactions even with spouse, children and others ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
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