سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
16
2:16
اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى فما ربحت تجارتهم وما كانوا مهتدين ١٦
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلضَّلَـٰلَةَ بِٱلْهُدَىٰ فَمَا رَبِحَت تِّجَـٰرَتُهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ مُهْتَدِينَ ١٦
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اشْتَرَوُا
الضَّلٰلَةَ
بِالْهُدٰی ۪
فَمَا
رَبِحَتْ
تِّجَارَتُهُمْ
وَمَا
كَانُوْا
مُهْتَدِیْنَ
۟
یہ وہ لوگ ہیں کہ جنہوں نے ہدایت کے عوض گمراہی خرید لی ہے۔ سو نافع نہ ہوئی ان کی تجارت ان کے حق میں اور نہ ہوئے راہ پانے والے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 16:2
اللہ نے یہاں زندگی کو تجارت کہا۔
پہلی بار یہ لفظ دیکھا تو اٹکی۔ تجارت؟ زندگی اور تجارت؟
پھر سوچا ہاں۔ بالکل ٹھیک کہا۔
ہم ہر روز کچھ نہ کچھ لگا رہے ہیں۔ وقت لگا رہے ہیں۔ توجہ لگا رہے ہیں۔ محبت لگا رہے ہیں۔ اور بدلے میں کچھ نہ کچھ لے رہے ہیں۔
سوال یہ ہے کہ سودا کیسا ہے۔
انہوں نے کیا لگایا؟
ہدایت۔
وہ ہدایت جو ملی تھی۔ فطرت کی، نبی کی، قرآن کی۔
اور بدلے میں کیا لیا؟
ضلالت۔ گمراہی۔
سوچو ذرا۔
کوئی سونا دے کر مٹی لے آئے ہم کہیں گے پاگل ہے یہ تو۔
لی...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Medina Torba
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 16:2
When reading this before, I was confused. “Why would someone trade guidance for misguidance? Especially some people the Quran explicitly mentions, the people that know the truth but choose to conceal it.” This time around, I’ve found my answer and now see that Muslims also often find it appealing to exchange guidance for misguidance. I paid closer attention to the sentence following the first one: “But this trade is profitless…” People trade beli...
مزید دیکھیں
18
2
Muniii khan
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 16:2
Allah SWT clarified that what is real profit or success. It means not the wealth we have in our bank. Allah SWT says! Who dedicate everything in the way of Allah (Fi-sabi-lillah) yes, people can ask how dedicate everything in the way of Allah SWT. Dedicating does not mean you don't enjoy the blessings of Allah SWT no you enjoy, you are the user. You are given by Creator. In this modern world, we don't own money, money owns us, we don't own power,...
مزید دیکھیں
2
1
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 16:2، 17:41
Shara or bay3 is an exchange of goods, services , and can be with in kind items, not necessarily goods for money. Here they exchanged guidance for misguidance, the most miserable trade anyone can make.
0
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 16:2-18
He compared the hypocrites to someone who lit a fire, and the only reason you would light a fire in darkness of the night is for warmth, comfort, and to be able to see in the darkness around you. In that way belief grants you Serenity, warmth, and the ability to see through the darkness with the light of Allah. He then mentions that he took away their light and that is because they turned away from belief so he left them in darkness without the ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
1
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت