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البقرة
11
2:11
واذا قيل لهم لا تفسدوا في الارض قالوا انما نحن مصلحون ١١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لَا تُفْسِدُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ ١١
وَاِذَا
قِیْلَ
لَهُمْ
لَا
تُفْسِدُوْا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ۙ
قَالُوْۤا
اِنَّمَا
نَحْنُ
مُصْلِحُوْنَ
۟
اور جب ان سے کہا جاتا ہے کہ مت فساد کرو زمین میں وہ کہتے ہیں ہم تو اصلاح کرنے والے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:2
یہ آیت پڑھی تو ڈر لگا۔
جب ان سے کہا جاتا ہے۔ زمین میں فساد نہ کرو۔ تو کہتے ہیں ہم تو اصلاح کرنے والے ہیں۔
یہ کتنا familiar لگتا ہے نا؟
وہ جو سب سے زیادہ نقصان پہنچاتے ہیں وہی سب سے زیادہ یہ کہتے ہیں کہ ہم تو بھلا کر رہے ہیں۔
لیکن رکو۔
میں نے سوچاکیا میں بھی کبھی ایسا کرتی ہوں؟
کسی کے بارے میں غیبت کی اور کہا "میں تو بس concerned ہوں۔"
کسی کا دل دکھایا اور کہا "میں تو سچ بول رہی تھی۔"
کوئی غلط کام کیا اور justify کر لیا۔
فساد صرف بم نہیں ہوتا۔
...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Afreenish Ali
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:2-12
بسم اللہ الرحمن الرحیم
الصلوۃ والسلام علیک یا رسول اللہ
آپ جانتے ہیں ہمارا رب اِس دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ڈاکٹر ہے. ہمیں کوئی بھی بیماری ہو ہم اُس کے علاج کے لیے ڈاکٹر کے پاس جاتے ہیں. بے شک شفا تو رب کی ذات ہی دیتی ہے، ڈاکٹر اور ادویات تو محض وسیلہ بنتی ہیں. لیکن کچھ بیماریاں ایسی ہیں جن کی شفا اور ادویات دونوں اللّٰہ تعالیٰ دیتا ہے. ہم اُنہیں باطنی بیماریوں کا نام دیتے ہیں مثلاً حسد، کینہ، بغض، عناد، عداوت وغیرہ. دیکھا جائے تو ہم اِن سب کو بیماریوں م...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
Dr. Akram Kassab
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:2
And when it is said to them: 'Do not make corruption on the earth,' they say: 'We are only reformers.'
One of the greatest calamities and worst characteristics of hypocrites is for one of them to stand out and say: I am the reformer, and others are corrupt! Hence, combining the corruption of the heart with ill logic and spoiled belief.
. {وَإِذَا قِیلَ لَهُمۡ لَا تُفۡسِدُوا۟ فِي ٱلۡأَرۡضِ قَالُوۤا۟ إِنَّمَا نَحۡنُ مُصۡلِحُونَ} [البَقَرَةِ: 11]
...
مزید دیکھیں
15
2
Khaleda Islam
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 108:6، 11:2، 113:2، 256:2
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
Ashfaq Katariya
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:2-12، 42:14
When Oppression Feels Loud — But Allah Is Watching
There are nights when scrolling feels unbearable.
Images of children under rubble.
Mothers crying over lifeless bodies.
Fathers carrying what remains of their homes.
From Gaza to other parts of the world, oppression is not hidden anymore. It is broadcast in real time.
And sometimes the question forms quietly in the heart:
“Ya Allah… where is justice?”
But Allah already described this mental...
مزید دیکھیں
16
0
Almas K.
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2، 11:2-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
مزید دیکھیں
21
6
محمد اشراق
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
مزید دیکھیں
18
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:2-12
و ما يشْعرون
..and they are not aware.
Always thought these verses referred only to the munafiqun. Allah isn't talking about me here. He already described me earlier in the surah as one of the mukmin.
How utterly arrogant of me!
An Ustadz pointed out that these characteristics can and do exist in people who call themselves Muslims, too, like me.
How many times have I wasted food. A creation of Allah had to be slaughtered so that I can eat ...
مزید دیکھیں
13
10
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