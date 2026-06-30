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البقرة
1
2:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمّٓ
۟ۚ
(الم) ا۔ ل۔ م۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Anna Fall
فالو
19 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2
This is an orientation that Allah is giving us and pretty much it's a start to let us know that we know nothing and we should always approach the Quran as beggers and slaves and not customers ready to "review" or "critique" the Quran. The Wisdom of the Quran is too immense and these letters should let us know that we don't know much and Allah is the ultimate teacher. These letters are mysterious and nobody has been able to figure out its meaning...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
3 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2
ا ل م
What if someone who cannot read nor write uttered random letters of the alphabets like A, L and M or X?
Picture this scene 1400 years ago, 7th century Makkah in a society full of poets and lyricists weaving their words like magic.
It is pretty difficult for us to imagine such a situation since we live in a time of modernity where being literate is a given.
Allah the Almighty chose 3 alphabets to start a surah that is filled with history an...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Syed Hassan
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2
Reflections on 2:1
Alif Lam Mim - If we are to take Surat al-Fatihah as a preabmle to the entire Qur`an, then the Quran begins with Surat al-Baqarah, and Surat al-Baqarah begins with the disjointed letters: Alif Lam Mim. A quick summary of some powerful reflections from this reality:
1. We must first come to the Quran with intellectual humility - there is no one on the face of the earth who can say with certainty what is the true, intended mean...
مزید دیکھیں
17
3
Shoira Ibodullaeva
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2
For the last two more days here in Uzbekistan, schools are again being shut down due to the pandemic. If you were here some weeks ago, everything was as normal as it was before. Sadly, Ramadan is near and we might not be able to attend the masjids again. Now I realize why the Salaf used to pray asking God 'Oh Allah, allow us to reach Ramadan'.
As for 'الم' , they are so precious for me. During the first two weeks of Ramadan, I learnt how t...
مزید دیکھیں
6
8
Mohammed Kibriya
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2
Have you ever been in a conversation and someone says, Guess what...........and you are very curious to know. Now imagine same person says, Never Mind lol. You get furious sometimes right ?
Lets be real, we all want to know what is ahead of us, our trials, tests and even the unknown reality of our future. What is amazing is that many scholars tried to decode these letters and come up with many meanings and understandings. One of the biggest le...
مزید دیکھیں
37
6
Maha Ezzeddine
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2، 1:32
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim American Society
#MASramadan2019
When I read these letters at the beginning of some surahs it gives me chills (when I'm paying proper attention).
There can be so much clarity and personalization in the Quran, and also so much mystery and wonder. I think we only scratch the surface of how the Quran interacts with our heart and mind, becomes part of the cellular makeup of our brain as we memorize its verses, affects our character and our soul, even these lett...
مزید دیکھیں
16
0
Tareq Abed
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2، 1:38، 1:19، 1:20
Some say the letters in the beginning of some surah represent the root words in the Arabic language as some are one letter like و and some are 2 letters like كم and some are 3 letters like فعل and some came be 4 like دحرج . So these are letter forms used in this miracle, use them and bring something like it.
7
0
Razia Zahra
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2-5
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha where we are encouraged to ask Allah for Guidance, one then comes to the second chapter ‘Suratul Baqara’. The preliminary verses describes who is a believer.
I always stop at these verses again and again because I think do I have all these qualities? and if I don’t then I must work for them! This is always the reflection I attain from reading them. However an...
مزید دیکھیں
23
6
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