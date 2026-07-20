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الأحزاب
40
33:40
ما كان محمد ابا احد من رجالكم ولاكن رسول الله وخاتم النبيين وكان الله بكل شيء عليما ٤٠
مَّا كَانَ مُحَمَّدٌ أَبَآ أَحَدٍۢ مِّن رِّجَالِكُمْ وَلَـٰكِن رَّسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَخَاتَمَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمًۭا ٤٠
مَا
كَانَ
مُحَمَّدٌ
اَبَاۤ
اَحَدٍ
مِّنْ
رِّجَالِكُمْ
وَلٰكِنْ
رَّسُوْلَ
اللّٰهِ
وَخَاتَمَ
النَّبِیّٖنَ ؕ
وَكَانَ
اللّٰهُ
بِكُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
عَلِیْمًا
۟۠
(دیکھو !) محمد ﷺ تمہارے مردوں میں سے کسی کے باپ نہیں ہیں بلکہ آپ ﷺ اللہ کے رسول ﷺ ہیں اور سب نبیوں پر مہر ہیں۔ } اور یقینا اللہ ہرچیز کا علم رکھنے والا ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
slave of Allah
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 40:33
He ﷺ was the only person to be granted the journey to the 7 heavens and meet Allah SWT.
He ﷺ was the chosen man by Allah ﷻ to be the mercy for all the worlds.
He ﷺ was the last prophet sent by Allah ﷻ to the entire mankind till the day of judgement.
He ﷺ was the master of psychology and behaviour, and interpreting faces.
He ﷺ was the most eloquent speaker and well-respected member of the society.
He ﷺ was the most commendable leader in matte...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
J Yousef
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 92:3، 158:2، 41:24، 35:4، 216:2، 40:33
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
The 99 Names of Allah
He is the All-Knowing: He knows what is and what could be, what was and what could have been. Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, said, 'Its perfection lies in comprehending everything by knowledge—manifest and hidden, small and large, first and last, inception and outcome.' The all-Knower even knows every leaf that falls. He knows what our souls whisper to us and He is closer to us 'than the jugular vein'. So He knows what you are going ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
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