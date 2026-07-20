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الأحزاب
35
33:35
ان المسلمين والمسلمات والمومنين والمومنات والقانتين والقانتات والصادقين والصادقات والصابرين والصابرات والخاشعين والخاشعات والمتصدقين والمتصدقات والصايمين والصايمات والحافظين فروجهم والحافظات والذاكرين الله كثيرا والذاكرات اعد الله لهم مغفرة واجرا عظيما ٣٥
إِنَّ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ وَٱلْمُسْلِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتِينَ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرَٰتِ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعِينَ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقِينَ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظِينَ فُرُوجَهُمْ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظَـٰتِ وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًۭا وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ أَعَدَّ ٱللَّهُ لَهُم مَّغْفِرَةًۭ وَأَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٣٥
اِنَّ
الْمُسْلِمِیْنَ
وَالْمُسْلِمٰتِ
وَالْمُؤْمِنِیْنَ
وَالْمُؤْمِنٰتِ
وَالْقٰنِتِیْنَ
وَالْقٰنِتٰتِ
وَالصّٰدِقِیْنَ
وَالصّٰدِقٰتِ
وَالصّٰبِرِیْنَ
وَالصّٰبِرٰتِ
وَالْخٰشِعِیْنَ
وَالْخٰشِعٰتِ
وَالْمُتَصَدِّقِیْنَ
وَالْمُتَصَدِّقٰتِ
وَالصَّآىِٕمِیْنَ
وَالصّٰٓىِٕمٰتِ
وَالْحٰفِظِیْنَ
فُرُوْجَهُمْ
وَالْحٰفِظٰتِ
وَالذّٰكِرِیْنَ
اللّٰهَ
كَثِیْرًا
وَّالذّٰكِرٰتِ ۙ
اَعَدَّ
اللّٰهُ
لَهُمْ
مَّغْفِرَةً
وَّاَجْرًا
عَظِیْمًا
۟
یقینا مسلمان مرد اور مسلمان عورتیں اور مومن مرد اور مومن عورتیں ور فرماں بردار مرد اور فرماں بردار عورتیں اور راست باز مرد اور راست باز عورتیں اور صبر کرنے والے مرد اور صبر کرنے والی عورتیں اور خشوع کرنے والے مرد اور خشوع کرنے والی عورتیں اور صدقہ دینے والے مرد اور صدقہ دینے والی عورتیں اور روزہ رکھنے والے مرد اور روزہ رکھنے والی عورتیں اور اپنی شرم گاہوں کی حفاظت کرنے والے مرد اور اپنی شرم گاہوں کی حفاظت کرنے والی عورتیں اور کثرت سے اللہ کا ذکر کرنے والے مرد اور ذکر کرنے والی عورتیں } اللہ نے ان سب کے لیے مغفرت اور بہت بڑا اجر تیار کر رکھا ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:33
"وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًا وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ"
(اور اللہ کو کثرت سے یاد کرنے والے مرد اور کثرت سے یاد کرنے والی عورتیں) [سورۃ الاحزاب:35]
آج صبح بچوں کے لیے ناشتہ بناتے ہوئے میں سوچ رہی تھی کہ کیا ان گھریلو مصروفیات کے ہجوم میں میرے لیے "ذکرِ کثیر" کی کوئی گنجائش ہے؟
در حقیقت ذکرِ کثیر محض چند الفاظ کی تکرار نہیں، بلکہ یہ "یادِ الٰہی" ہے جو زبان سے شروع ہو کر دل میں اترتی ہے اور ہمارے عمل سے ظاہر ہوتی ہے۔
دل کی بات کہوں تو رمضان کی آمد پر م...
مزید دیکھیں
5
5
Zufisha Khaleel
فالو
19 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:33
Bismillah...
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in good health, and I am also well, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 22
Parah: 22
Surah Al-Ahzab — Ayat 35
Meaning of the Ayah:
Indeed, Muslim men and Muslim women, believing men and believing women, obedient men and obedient women, truthful men and truthful women, patient men and patient women, humble men and humble women, charitable men and charitable women, fasting men and fasting w...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
Momina Ahmad
فالو
22 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:33
While reading Surah Ahzab recently, I was drawn to this ayah, in which we are painted a picture of what us, as muslimun, should adhere to both in our outer disposition and— most importantly— in our inner character. Truthfulness, patience, humbleness are traits we exhibit to those around us, however it is also what we feel in our souls that counts— those things that are known only to our hearts and to Allah. Do we remember Allah when we are charit...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
MarCadgra Harper
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:33
This surah speaks to me, I feel like it's one of the most powerful in ayahs... I'm Christian, seventh day Adventist to be exact. But something calls me toward Islam.
17
5
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:33
Bismillah
Although I love pious I feel scared in their presence as I feel ashamed that I can't do good deeds at their level.
Although I love ulamaa or learned righteous people I feel depressed to mingle with them as I can't contemplate at their level in understanding the words of Allah.
I don’t find comfortable sitting with the people who are lost in this world as my goals and their goals aren’t same.
What do people like me can do ?:(
Then t...
مزید دیکھیں
5
7
UmAyoub
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:33-35
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
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