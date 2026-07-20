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الأحزاب
21
33:21
لقد كان لكم في رسول الله اسوة حسنة لمن كان يرجو الله واليوم الاخر وذكر الله كثيرا ٢١
لَّقَدْ كَانَ لَكُمْ فِى رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ أُسْوَةٌ حَسَنَةٌۭ لِّمَن كَانَ يَرْجُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱلْيَوْمَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَ وَذَكَرَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًۭا ٢١
لَقَدْ
كَانَ
لَكُمْ
فِیْ
رَسُوْلِ
اللّٰهِ
اُسْوَةٌ
حَسَنَةٌ
لِّمَنْ
كَانَ
یَرْجُوا
اللّٰهَ
وَالْیَوْمَ
الْاٰخِرَ
وَذَكَرَ
اللّٰهَ
كَثِیْرًا
۟ؕ
(اے مسلمانو !) تمہارے لیے اللہ کے رسول میں ایک بہترین نمونہ ہے (یہ اسوہ ہے) ہر اس شخص کے لیے جو اللہ سے ملاقات اور آخرت کی امید رکھتا ہو } اور کثرت کے ساتھ اللہ کا ذکر کرتا ہو۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Basit Minhas
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33
قرآن کی تعلیمات کو سمجھنا صرف زبانی کلامی یا ظاہری مظاہرے تک محدود نہیں رہنا چاہیے۔ ایسے افراد بھی دیکھنے کو ملتے ہیں جو قرآن اور اسلام سے متعلق عربی زبان سیکھ رہے ہوتے ہیں، سوشل میڈیا پر دینی پیغامات اور قرآنی آیات شیئر کرتے ہیں، لیکن ان کے اخلاق اور رویے ان تعلیمات سے میل نہیں کھاتے۔ بسا اوقات وہ قرآن سیکھنے کے نام پر اپنی بنیادی ذمہ داریاں بھی نظر انداز کر دیتے ہیں۔ حقیقی دعوت وہ ہے جو ہمارے اخلاق اور برتاؤ سے ظاہر ہوتی ہے۔ نبی کریم ﷺ نے اپنی ...
مزید دیکھیں
27
17
Basit Minhas
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33
بسم الله والحمد لله والصلاة والسلام على رسول الله
نگاہِ عشق و مستی میں وہی اوّل، وہی آخر
وہی قرآن، وہی فرقان، وہی یاسین، وہی طہٰ
(اقبال)
لَقَدْ كَانَ لَكُمْ فِي رَسُولِ اللَّهِ أُسْوَةٌ حَسَنَةٌ
(بیشک تم سب لوگوں کے لیے نبی ﷺ کی زندگی میں بہترین نمونہ ہے)
بہت زیادہ کوٹ کی جاتی ہے، لیکن کم ہی لوگ جانتے ہیں کہ یہ آیت کس سیاق و سباق میں نازل ہوئی تھی۔ یہ غزوۂ احزاب کا وقت تھا، جو کہ مسلمانوں پر سخت ترین وقت تھا۔ مدینے کے باہر خندق کے دوسری طرف ...
مزید دیکھیں
21
8
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:38-46، 21:33
The purity of the inner self depends on how much you remember, desire, and think about the Hereafter. Allah says:
"Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for whoever has hope in Allah and the Last Day, and remembers Allah often." (33:21)
A few days ago, while I was having my meal during break time at work, there were three other co-workers on the same table who had already finished eating (because they started before me...
مزید دیکھیں
32
22
Rehma Khan
فالو
32 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33
Sometimes the simplest Sunnah brings a kind of peace that truly surprises you.
Someone gifted me a miswak, and I kept it safe like a little treasure. One day I thought, “Let me just try it once.” But the very first time I used it, I found myself thinking, SubhanAllah, why didn’t I try this earlier? My teeth felt visibly cleaner - the kind of clean even expensive toothpastes don’t always give.
And then I remembered the hadith where the Prophet (...
مزید دیکھیں
26
0
Ali Ali
فالو
45 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 61:26-62، 21:33، 56:28
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
The life of Prophet Muḥammad ﷺ was a mirror of the Prophets before him.
It was as if their paths, their trials, their victories and griefs —
were gathered into his single journey.
For he is Khatam an-Nabiyyīn — the Seal of Prophets.
Mūsā عليه السلام once stood trapped — the sea before him, an army behind.
His people cried: 'We are overtaken for sure!' (26:61)
But he said with unshakable yaqīn:
'Absolutely n...
مزید دیکھیں
11
3
Hammad Fahim
فالو
46 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33
Following the Prophet’s Example
A student once asked his teacher: 'Tell us of something about Jannah, which will make us yearn for it'. The teacher replied succinctly: 'Muhammad (peace be upon him) will be there'.
We all long to succeed in the ultimate test of life. We all desire Jannah. We all hope to receive our record in our right hand. We all yearn for our Creator to welcome us with His mercy and grace. We all yearn to meet our Beloved P...
مزید دیکھیں
22
10
Jia 2233
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 4:68، 7:25-8، 188:7، 21:33
This reservation by the critics neglects the fact that he ﷺ was sent as a role model. His ﷺ life is a reassurance for the grieving hearts. If he had all those luxuries of a king, how would many of us deprived of worldly riches would have taken inspiration from himﷺ, only thinking that he didn't experience the path.
His ﷺ life was filled with pain and struggles, he ﷺ was an orphan, lost his mother, no siblings and lost six out of his ﷺ seven ch...
مزید دیکھیں
12
4
Nadia
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33
At first glance, this ayah might only seem like an indication to follow the Messenger of Allah (sws) and to take him as an example. However, if we dig deeper and explore the several facets of such a statement the phrase 'In the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example' becomes a garden where each corner showcases a different cluster of plants and flowers. On the one hand, the Prophet (sws) is an example of life and a guide through its com...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Salihu Abba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33، 29:48
Muslims as an Ummah or a community or a society, we are in a state of dis-array because we fail to emulate the prophet's way of life. Quran 33:21 Allah is guiding us in that Direction.
What do we gain as a society by following the prophet's footsteps ?
Let's Reflect on Quran 48:29, we shall become like the community Prophet raised. What were they before Islam? If we go back to history, you will know what they used to be !.
3
0
Yasir Fayaz
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:33
The Prophet (ﷺ) said 'None of you will have faith till he loves me more than his father, his children and all mankind.'
1
0
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