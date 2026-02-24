سائن ان کریں۔
الشمس
2
2:91
والقمر اذا تلاها ٢
وَٱلْقَمَرِ إِذَا تَلَىٰهَا ٢
وَالۡقَمَرِ
اِذَا
تَلٰٮهَا ۙ
٢
اور قسم ہے چاند کی جبکہ وہ اس کے پیچھے آتا ہے۔
العربية
