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Yusuf
76
12:76
فبدا باوعيتهم قبل وعاء اخيه ثم استخرجها من وعاء اخيه كذالك كدنا ليوسف ما كان لياخذ اخاه في دين الملك الا ان يشاء الله نرفع درجات من نشاء وفوق كل ذي علم عليم ٧٦
فَبَدَأَ بِأَوْعِيَتِهِمْ قَبْلَ وِعَآءِ أَخِيهِ ثُمَّ ٱسْتَخْرَجَهَا مِن وِعَآءِ أَخِيهِ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كِدْنَا لِيُوسُفَ ۖ مَا كَانَ لِيَأْخُذَ أَخَاهُ فِى دِينِ ٱلْمَلِكِ إِلَّآ أَن يَشَآءَ ٱللَّهُ ۚ نَرْفَعُ دَرَجَـٰتٍۢ مَّن نَّشَآءُ ۗ وَفَوْقَ كُلِّ ذِى عِلْمٍ عَلِيمٌۭ ٧٦
فَبَدَأَ
بِأَوۡعِيَتِهِمۡ
قَبۡلَ
وِعَآءِ
أَخِيهِ
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَخۡرَجَهَا
مِن
وِعَآءِ
أَخِيهِۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
كِدۡنَا
لِيُوسُفَۖ
مَا
كَانَ
لِيَأۡخُذَ
أَخَاهُ
فِي
دِينِ
ٱلۡمَلِكِ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
نَرۡفَعُ
دَرَجَٰتٖ
مَّن
نَّشَآءُۗ
وَفَوۡقَ
كُلِّ
ذِي
عِلۡمٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٧٦
Yusuf kardeşinin yükünden önce onlarınkini aramaya başladı; sonra kardeşinin yükünden su kabını çıkardı. İşte biz Yusuf'a böyle bir plan kullanmasını vahyettik. Çünkü hükümdarın kanunlarına göre kardeşini alıkoyamazdı, meğer ki Allah dileye. Dilediğimizi derecelerle yükseltiriz. Her ilim sahibinden üstün bir bilen bulunur.
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Deen Unraveled
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26 hafta önce
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referans
Ayet 12:76, 18:40, 18:98, 18:10, 18:35-36, 18:4-8
The "DNA" of Surah Al-Kahf
Have you ever wondered why Surah Al-Kahf tells these specific four stories? This Friday, I realized that the opening verses (5–8) aren't just an introduction—they are the "Thesis Statement" for every trial (case studies) that follows. If we understand the Intro, we understand the Tests of Life.
1. The Test of "Adornment" (Verse 7)
Allah tells us: "We made what is on earth an adornment (Zinah) for it, to test them..."
...
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2
A Siddiqui
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2 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 24:64, 6:59, 12:76
🌟'But above those ranking in knowledge is the One All-Knowing.' (12:76)
🌟'With Him are the keys of the unseen—no one knows them except Him.' (6:59)
🌟'For Allah has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of all things.' (24:64)
I was eating an apple recently and when I reached the seeds, I remembered a lovely quote I heard years ago:
'Anyone can count the seeds in an apple, but only God can count the number of apples in a seed.'
He knows the infinite potent...
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33
8
Sherene Mansor
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 12:76, 12:4
#QURANICMAXIMS
Day 7 (I am late!)
The original context of this ayat in itself is a powerful concept that, Alhamdulillah, we Muslims embrace especially through our daily struggles.
In Primary school, we had weekly general knowledge quizzes in the school hall. It was a big thing for a 10 year old back then. I had to memorise facts like Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone. Mind you, this was in the 1970s so maybe many of the facts I lear...
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2
1
A Siddiqui
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 12:76
#QuranicMaxims
: 'Above every possessor of knowledge is a Knower' (12:76)
Think about the amount of knowledge contained in every book, every article, every thesis ever written... Think of every lesson ever taught at a high level university...Think about every educational and how-to video on YouTube. Seems to be a massive amount of knowledge- and it is! Now consider this: 'Above every possessor of knowledge is a Knower' How vast is His knowledge? ...
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22
3
Khaleda Begum
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5 yıl önce
·
referans
Ayet 12:76
#QuranicMaxims
Allah is the ultimate source of knowledge as its entirety. He provides knowledge to everyone in different amount. Some are good at something but very poor at other. No brain can hold total knowledge of this universe but Allah. The interesting thing about knowledge is you may gather so much of it but if you are not guided with wisdom, with what you can utilise your knowledge at the right time and right way, your knowledge ends up ...
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3
4
Wardah Abd Rahman
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 12:76
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 7:
'Above every possessor of knowledge is a Knower' (12:76)
What seems to be bad or a loss can be a mercy of Allah, even though it is because we made mistakes. We get to improve and connect to Allah.
#QuranicMaxims
3
4
Saeed Purcell
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 12:76, 20:114
#QuranicMaxims
So this is a little more impromptu than my earlier posts; I didn't initially have anything specific in mind. As I was reading up on the different translations and tafseers of this Ayah I came across something interesting. In one of the (contemporary) tafseers the commentator makes an interesting 'claim'. He refutes that Yoosuf (peace be upon him) could not have taken his brother in custody stating that every nation has permitted t...
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2
ماريا مرزوقي
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 12:76
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 7: 'Above every possessor of knowledge is a Knower' (12:76)
Most translations I checked would capitalise the translation of عَلِيمٌ, surely because it refers to Allah The All Knowing. In many ayah of the Quran, Allah SWT mentions that He is All-Knowing over all things, of everything. Many times I believe Allah pairs this attribute to another at the end of some ayah in the Quran. Aleemun Hakeemun / Samee'un Aleemun / etc.
Int...
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3
4
DrHaleema Anwar
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 12:76, 18:65
I would like to phrase my perception of this maxim as following:
'Humility: An essential attitude of a learner'
No matter what type of knowledge we specialize in, we should not let arrogance to even touch us. At the same time, ok to be confident about your speciality.
To translate this idea into practical life this ayah is a gem. What ever knowledge we attain or have a degree in, we should always know in our mind that there are people who kno...
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2
2
Abbas R.
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5 yıl önce
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referans
Ayet 12:76, 3:60
The phrase 'above avery possessor of knowledge is a Knower' reminds me that how much we debate or want to proof something (e.g. Existence of God), we can never be sure because there is always someone who know better and will have better arguments ad infinitum. Whatever we know and believe now might be wrong in the future because by our very nature we are limited in our knowledge. This leads to a lot of uncertainties in life and is psychologica...
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